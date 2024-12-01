Live

Best TV deals LIVE – Cyber Monday deals actually worth buying

Looking for a new TV? The Cyber sales are a great time to buy

Mike Lowe
By
last updated
in Deals

If you're on the hunt for one of the best TVs then there's no doubt about it that the best Cyber Monday sales represent the best time to shop – yes, Black Friday is over, but the long weekend continues to present great offers. I've been covering the deals for years and we always see multiple TV bargains appear throughout this sales period.

For 2024 the whole month of November has brought deals aplenty – from the best OLED TVs to the best small TVs – but we're finally in the sales weekend, with Black Friday momentum in full swing. So whether you're shopping for something affordable, something premium, big or small, I've got the inside line on what's hot and what's not.

Target audiences for tellies do differ, of course, as do the asking prices, so I've broken this guide into sections – from a star deal, to the best value options, the best OLED contenders, and the best big-screen behemoths. There's something for everyone this Cyber Monday – and the live blog section below will highlight all the latest updates.

Best TV deals highlights

Best value TV deals

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch: was £749.99 now £419.99 at Amazon

Until recently this was Amazon's top-spec TV, the 'Omni QLED' part meaning it offers the same Quantum Dot LED tech as you'll find in Samsung's premium sets. That means ultra-wide colours and lots of brightness. Fire TV means easy-access built-in catch-up services too, so it's brilliantly easy to use. And a best-price bargain right now.

View Deal
Hisense A6N 43-inch
Hisense A6N 43-inch: was £399 now £229 at Currys

Here's the ideal value-for-money proposition from Hisense in a nice and small scale. The impressive A6N model is from 2023 ('7N' is the newer model) delivers picture quality beyond its suspiciously low asking price. It's not as premium as the others on here, of course, but it's a strong contender in the small screen space for those on a budget.

View Deal

Top TV star deal

Samsung S95D 55-inch
Samsung S95D 55-inch: was £1,699 now £1,324.05 at Samsung UK

T3's OLED TV of 2024 is also the star pick because there are various offers, codes and hacks to get its price right down. In addition to the hefty discount for Black Friday, there's a 5% app discount code (download Samsung Shop), and further £100 cashback that can be claimed too. The sale price above reflects those two bonuses – making it even better value than from Amazon.

View Deal

Best OLED TV deals

LG OLED G4 65-inch
LG OLED G4 65-inch: was £3,299 now £2,099 at smithstv.co.uk

The best model in LG's range has the brightest OLED panel type – it's MLA, or Micro Lens Array – which delivers pictures with punchy peaks. However, it's the black-level control that's truly out of this world and the reason to go for this set. This year, for the first time, there are 'S' for stand-mount and 'W' for wall-mount options – so be sure to pick the right one.

Update 1 Dec: the price just jumped up £101 at Amazon, so I've found a cheaper option at Smiths and updated the price and link

View Deal
Sony A95L 65-inch
Sony A95L 65-inch: was £3,599 now £2,699 at Amazon

Branded as Best TV at the T3 Awards 2024 this is the top of the pile in terms of design, sound and visual quality all rolled into one. It costs a little more, but with a quarter slashed off the price it's the perfect premium TV pick. The 65-inch set delivers epic 4K HDR performance, and the audio – which uses screen vibrations to emit sound – is almost as impressive. It's perfect for PS5 gamers too.

View Deal
Samsung S95D 65-inch
Samsung S95D 65-inch: was £3,599 now £1,989 at Amazon

Samsung's top-of-the-line QD-OLED set not only looks stunning given its minimal bezel, but its anti-reflective coating takes it to another level – making it perfect for indoor viewing in daylight. It was the T3 Awards 2024 winner of Best OLED TV, too, so an absolute favourite that'll suit cinema fans and gamers alike.

View Deal

Best big TV deals

TCL C805K 85-inch Mini-LED TV
TCL C805K 85-inch Mini-LED TV: was £1,799 now £1,269 at Amazon

TCL is best known for offering great value TVs – and that's exactly what you're getting here, but for a cut of the price. Mini-LED means super-bright images, while the 85-inch scale means massive visuals – a bit like having a cinema at home.

Update 1 Dec: the deal just dropped by a further £29, woohoo!

View Deal
LG B4 OLED 77-inch
LG B4 OLED 77-inch: was £3,499 now £1,999 at John Lewis

This massive OLED may well be LG's 'entry' model in the UK – but its image quality is a serious step above its LCD rivals. Thanks to OLED's self-illuminating nature, this set's visuals are precise, blacks are super-rich, and highlights pop. Save some cash for a soundbar though so you can have audio worthy of the visuals.

Update 30 Nov: this is now way cheaper at John Lewis compared to Amazon's £2469, so I've updated the price and link above

View Deal
Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED TV
Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED TV: was £5,499 now £2,999 at Selfridges

If you've been dreaming big – and I mean, really big – then this 98-inch diagonal measure on Samsung's LED-backlit LED TV is almost half price. You might need a crane to get it into your house, but with QLED technology for saturated colour brilliance, this mid-tier option is a good buy if big is your all.

Update 1 Dec: there's only one of these remaining in stock!

View Deal

LIVE: Latest Updates

Refresh

This brilliant OLED won't be cheap for much longer

LG G4 OLED 65-inch
LG G4 OLED 65-inch: was £3,299 now £2,149 at Amazon

We've got this deal featured in the hubs up above, but just in case you scrolled past it, we want to spotlight it again – this really is one of the best TV deals going. The LG G4 is top-of-the-line and a simply wonderful OLED, and more than £1,000 is almost hard to believe.

View Deal

Little yet luxury

Sony Bravia X80L 43in
Sony Bravia X80L 43in: was £599 now £499 at Amazon

This LED TV was only released last year and represents Sony's small-scale but big-quality picture capability. It's much cheaper than the company's 42-inch OLED model, especially with this extra Black Friday weekend discount.

View Deal

Don't forget about sound

Here's a thing that many can forget too easily: a lot of slender TV designs are now so thin that there's limited space to make a soundsystem that delivers its worth.

That's why I'd budget some cash – or begin saving up for – one of the best soundbars too. These range from affordable single-box solutions, to pricier multi-box surround systems – and I've picked out T3's award-winner of 2024 below, as it's also on offer.

Samsung HW-Q990D surround system
Samsung HW-Q990D surround system: was £1,699 now £949 at Amazon

There's a price drop on Samsung's best soundbar system of 2024. This is the latest and greatest offering, complete with HDMI passthrough, all the speakers you could want for immersive surround – including Dolby Atmos decodign – and for Samsung TV owners it can marry with the screen's speakers for even better delivery, using Q-Symphony.

View Deal

77-inch OLED price crash!

I've featured the LG B4 OLED – which is the 2024 model – on this live report for some time. Well, it just price crashed – a full £470 less at John Lewis than you'll pay at Amazon for the mega-size TV. That's a great deal, as you can see in the widget further up page.

Or upgrade that not-so-smart TV

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 now £34.99 at Amazon

Don't want to buy a TV but upgrade your current one with content? How about the Amazon Fire TV 4K – which gives you access to a whole host of streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV and, but of course, Amazon's own Prime Video service. You just need a spare HDMI port and off you go – simples!

View Deal

A work of art

Samsung The Frame 43-inch
Samsung The Frame 43-inch: was £899 now £697.99 at Appliances Direct

Not only does Samsung make some of the best TVs for cinema, it also makes some of the best TVs for inconspicuous mounting – such as The Frame. This 'style TV' has an anti-reflective coating, so it's super matte, and when in standby you can display works of art on it that have an almost canvas-like look – that's how impressive the screen coating is. It's also on offer right now, making it a better buy than usual.

View Deal

An ultra-stylish deal

Samsung The Frame 2024 55-inch
Samsung The Frame 2024 55-inch: was £1,149 now £899 at John Lewis

This is probably the single most stylish TV on the market, and given it's a 2024 model the scale of the discount is quite surprising. The Frame can blend into your home as an art display when it's not in use, which is amazing, but thankfully its QLED panel also looks great when in use for movies, TV or gaming.

View Deal

A great OLED for almost anyone

Image
LG C4 OLED 55-inch:

LG's lineup of OLEDs is hugely popular for a reason, and the C4 represents another step up in brightness. It's one of the best panels almost anyone could want, and this huge Black Friday discount slashes a chunky £700 off its price. That still leaves it as a premium option, but it's a terrific investment at this point.

Refined OLED for less

Sony A80L OLED 55-inch
Sony A80L OLED 55-inch: was £1,899 now £1,099 at Amazon

This was a decent deal during Prime Day just last month, but now it's back for Black Friday with an even greater discount! With a beautifully managed OLED panel and great sound direct from the panel itself (Sony literally uses actuators in the screen), the A80L is a 5-star premium OLED TV – but for less than you'd expect.

View Deal

Go large

LG OLED B4 77-inch
LG OLED B4 77-inch: was £3,499 now £2,469 at Amazon

Who doesn't love a massive telly? Well, LG's 77-inch whopper has 29% off its usual asking price. It may be LG's 'entry-level' model in the UK – but its image quality is a serious step above its LCD/LED/QLED competitors. Thanks to OLED's self-illumination, the set's visuals are precise, while blacks are super-rich, and you get to savour all that at humongous scale.

View Deal

How about 8K instead?

None of the above to your tastes? I was writing about an 8K TV bargain just the other day – again, a Samsung – which offers four times the resolution of all the 4K tellies listed above. Talk about future proof! It does cost a fair whack, mind, as you can see below:

Samsung QN900D 8K TV
Samsung QN900D 8K TV: was £4,999 now £2,999 at Amazon

Samsung's top-of-the-line 8K TV is T3's pick of the year in this category, offering a Mini-LED backlight for enhanced brightness and precision dimming zones for picture perfection. The price may seem high, but in the context of the best premium TVs it's not too out of touch with the latest releases in the 4K market really.

View Deal