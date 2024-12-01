If you're on the hunt for one of the best TVs then there's no doubt about it that the best Cyber Monday sales represent the best time to shop – yes, Black Friday is over, but the long weekend continues to present great offers. I've been covering the deals for years and we always see multiple TV bargains appear throughout this sales period.

For 2024 the whole month of November has brought deals aplenty – from the best OLED TVs to the best small TVs – but we're finally in the sales weekend, with Black Friday momentum in full swing. So whether you're shopping for something affordable, something premium, big or small, I've got the inside line on what's hot and what's not.

Target audiences for tellies do differ, of course, as do the asking prices, so I've broken this guide into sections – from a star deal, to the best value options, the best OLED contenders, and the best big-screen behemoths. There's something for everyone this Cyber Monday – and the live blog section below will highlight all the latest updates.

Best TV deals highlights

Best value TV deals

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch: was £749.99 now £419.99 at Amazon Until recently this was Amazon's top-spec TV, the 'Omni QLED' part meaning it offers the same Quantum Dot LED tech as you'll find in Samsung's premium sets. That means ultra-wide colours and lots of brightness. Fire TV means easy-access built-in catch-up services too, so it's brilliantly easy to use. And a best-price bargain right now.

Hisense A6N 43-inch: was £399 now £229 at Currys Here's the ideal value-for-money proposition from Hisense in a nice and small scale. The impressive A6N model is from 2023 ('7N' is the newer model) delivers picture quality beyond its suspiciously low asking price. It's not as premium as the others on here, of course, but it's a strong contender in the small screen space for those on a budget.

Top TV star deal

Best OLED TV deals

LG OLED G4 65-inch: was £3,299 now £2,099 at smithstv.co.uk The best model in LG's range has the brightest OLED panel type – it's MLA, or Micro Lens Array – which delivers pictures with punchy peaks. However, it's the black-level control that's truly out of this world and the reason to go for this set. This year, for the first time, there are 'S' for stand-mount and 'W' for wall-mount options – so be sure to pick the right one. Update 1 Dec: the price just jumped up £101 at Amazon, so I've found a cheaper option at Smiths and updated the price and link

Sony A95L 65-inch: was £3,599 now £2,699 at Amazon Branded as Best TV at the T3 Awards 2024 this is the top of the pile in terms of design, sound and visual quality all rolled into one. It costs a little more, but with a quarter slashed off the price it's the perfect premium TV pick. The 65-inch set delivers epic 4K HDR performance, and the audio – which uses screen vibrations to emit sound – is almost as impressive. It's perfect for PS5 gamers too.

Samsung S95D 65-inch: was £3,599 now £1,989 at Amazon Samsung's top-of-the-line QD-OLED set not only looks stunning given its minimal bezel, but its anti-reflective coating takes it to another level – making it perfect for indoor viewing in daylight. It was the T3 Awards 2024 winner of Best OLED TV, too, so an absolute favourite that'll suit cinema fans and gamers alike.

Best big TV deals

TCL C805K 85-inch Mini-LED TV: was £1,799 now £1,269 at Amazon TCL is best known for offering great value TVs – and that's exactly what you're getting here, but for a cut of the price. Mini-LED means super-bright images, while the 85-inch scale means massive visuals – a bit like having a cinema at home. Update 1 Dec: the deal just dropped by a further £29, woohoo!

LG B4 OLED 77-inch: was £3,499 now £1,999 at John Lewis This massive OLED may well be LG's 'entry' model in the UK – but its image quality is a serious step above its LCD rivals. Thanks to OLED's self-illuminating nature, this set's visuals are precise, blacks are super-rich, and highlights pop. Save some cash for a soundbar though so you can have audio worthy of the visuals. Update 30 Nov: this is now way cheaper at John Lewis compared to Amazon's £2469, so I've updated the price and link above