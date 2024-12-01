Live
If you're on the hunt for one of the best TVs then there's no doubt about it that the best Cyber Monday sales represent the best time to shop – yes, Black Friday is over, but the long weekend continues to present great offers. I've been covering the deals for years and we always see multiple TV bargains appear throughout this sales period.
For 2024 the whole month of November has brought deals aplenty – from the best OLED TVs to the best small TVs – but we're finally in the sales weekend, with Black Friday momentum in full swing. So whether you're shopping for something affordable, something premium, big or small, I've got the inside line on what's hot and what's not.
Target audiences for tellies do differ, of course, as do the asking prices, so I've broken this guide into sections – from a star deal, to the best value options, the best OLED contenders, and the best big-screen behemoths. There's something for everyone this Cyber Monday – and the live blog section below will highlight all the latest updates.
Best TV deals highlights
Best value TV deals
Until recently this was Amazon's top-spec TV, the 'Omni QLED' part meaning it offers the same Quantum Dot LED tech as you'll find in Samsung's premium sets. That means ultra-wide colours and lots of brightness. Fire TV means easy-access built-in catch-up services too, so it's brilliantly easy to use. And a best-price bargain right now.
Here's the ideal value-for-money proposition from Hisense in a nice and small scale. The impressive A6N model is from 2023 ('7N' is the newer model) delivers picture quality beyond its suspiciously low asking price. It's not as premium as the others on here, of course, but it's a strong contender in the small screen space for those on a budget.
Top TV star deal
T3's OLED TV of 2024 is also the star pick because there are various offers, codes and hacks to get its price right down. In addition to the hefty discount for Black Friday, there's a 5% app discount code (download Samsung Shop), and further £100 cashback that can be claimed too. The sale price above reflects those two bonuses – making it even better value than from Amazon.
Best OLED TV deals
The best model in LG's range has the brightest OLED panel type – it's MLA, or Micro Lens Array – which delivers pictures with punchy peaks. However, it's the black-level control that's truly out of this world and the reason to go for this set. This year, for the first time, there are 'S' for stand-mount and 'W' for wall-mount options – so be sure to pick the right one.
Update 1 Dec: the price just jumped up £101 at Amazon, so I've found a cheaper option at Smiths and updated the price and link
Branded as Best TV at the T3 Awards 2024 this is the top of the pile in terms of design, sound and visual quality all rolled into one. It costs a little more, but with a quarter slashed off the price it's the perfect premium TV pick. The 65-inch set delivers epic 4K HDR performance, and the audio – which uses screen vibrations to emit sound – is almost as impressive. It's perfect for PS5 gamers too.
Samsung's top-of-the-line QD-OLED set not only looks stunning given its minimal bezel, but its anti-reflective coating takes it to another level – making it perfect for indoor viewing in daylight. It was the T3 Awards 2024 winner of Best OLED TV, too, so an absolute favourite that'll suit cinema fans and gamers alike.
Best big TV deals
TCL is best known for offering great value TVs – and that's exactly what you're getting here, but for a cut of the price. Mini-LED means super-bright images, while the 85-inch scale means massive visuals – a bit like having a cinema at home.
Update 1 Dec: the deal just dropped by a further £29, woohoo!
This massive OLED may well be LG's 'entry' model in the UK – but its image quality is a serious step above its LCD rivals. Thanks to OLED's self-illuminating nature, this set's visuals are precise, blacks are super-rich, and highlights pop. Save some cash for a soundbar though so you can have audio worthy of the visuals.
Update 30 Nov: this is now way cheaper at John Lewis compared to Amazon's £2469, so I've updated the price and link above
If you've been dreaming big – and I mean, really big – then this 98-inch diagonal measure on Samsung's LED-backlit LED TV is almost half price. You might need a crane to get it into your house, but with QLED technology for saturated colour brilliance, this mid-tier option is a good buy if big is your all.
Update 1 Dec: there's only one of these remaining in stock!
LIVE: Latest Updates
This brilliant OLED won't be cheap for much longer
We've got this deal featured in the hubs up above, but just in case you scrolled past it, we want to spotlight it again – this really is one of the best TV deals going. The LG G4 is top-of-the-line and a simply wonderful OLED, and more than £1,000 is almost hard to believe.
Little yet luxury
This LED TV was only released last year and represents Sony's small-scale but big-quality picture capability. It's much cheaper than the company's 42-inch OLED model, especially with this extra Black Friday weekend discount.
Don't forget about sound
Here's a thing that many can forget too easily: a lot of slender TV designs are now so thin that there's limited space to make a soundsystem that delivers its worth.
That's why I'd budget some cash – or begin saving up for – one of the best soundbars too. These range from affordable single-box solutions, to pricier multi-box surround systems – and I've picked out T3's award-winner of 2024 below, as it's also on offer.
There's a price drop on Samsung's best soundbar system of 2024. This is the latest and greatest offering, complete with HDMI passthrough, all the speakers you could want for immersive surround – including Dolby Atmos decodign – and for Samsung TV owners it can marry with the screen's speakers for even better delivery, using Q-Symphony.
77-inch OLED price crash!
I've featured the LG B4 OLED – which is the 2024 model – on this live report for some time. Well, it just price crashed – a full £470 less at John Lewis than you'll pay at Amazon for the mega-size TV. That's a great deal, as you can see in the widget further up page.
Or upgrade that not-so-smart TV
Don't want to buy a TV but upgrade your current one with content? How about the Amazon Fire TV 4K – which gives you access to a whole host of streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV and, but of course, Amazon's own Prime Video service. You just need a spare HDMI port and off you go – simples!
A work of art
Not only does Samsung make some of the best TVs for cinema, it also makes some of the best TVs for inconspicuous mounting – such as The Frame. This 'style TV' has an anti-reflective coating, so it's super matte, and when in standby you can display works of art on it that have an almost canvas-like look – that's how impressive the screen coating is. It's also on offer right now, making it a better buy than usual.
An ultra-stylish deal
This is probably the single most stylish TV on the market, and given it's a 2024 model the scale of the discount is quite surprising. The Frame can blend into your home as an art display when it's not in use, which is amazing, but thankfully its QLED panel also looks great when in use for movies, TV or gaming.
A great OLED for almost anyone
LG's lineup of OLEDs is hugely popular for a reason, and the C4 represents another step up in brightness. It's one of the best panels almost anyone could want, and this huge Black Friday discount slashes a chunky £700 off its price. That still leaves it as a premium option, but it's a terrific investment at this point.
Refined OLED for less
This was a decent deal during Prime Day just last month, but now it's back for Black Friday with an even greater discount! With a beautifully managed OLED panel and great sound direct from the panel itself (Sony literally uses actuators in the screen), the A80L is a 5-star premium OLED TV – but for less than you'd expect.
Go large
Who doesn't love a massive telly? Well, LG's 77-inch whopper has 29% off its usual asking price. It may be LG's 'entry-level' model in the UK – but its image quality is a serious step above its LCD/LED/QLED competitors. Thanks to OLED's self-illumination, the set's visuals are precise, while blacks are super-rich, and you get to savour all that at humongous scale.
How about 8K instead?
None of the above to your tastes? I was writing about an 8K TV bargain just the other day – again, a Samsung – which offers four times the resolution of all the 4K tellies listed above. Talk about future proof! It does cost a fair whack, mind, as you can see below:
Samsung's top-of-the-line 8K TV is T3's pick of the year in this category, offering a Mini-LED backlight for enhanced brightness and precision dimming zones for picture perfection. The price may seem high, but in the context of the best premium TVs it's not too out of touch with the latest releases in the 4K market really.