Best Black Friday Dyson Deals 2021: our predictions for this year

Leading household appliance designer and manufacturer, Dyson , are one of the biggest in demand brands on the market today. Its extensive range of products include hair products, cleaning equipment, fans, lights and air purifiers.

We predict that Dyson’s repertoire will be in the Black Friday deals and one of the big sellers this year. Their deals will most likely be solely on the Dyson website and we think their hair products, including the AirWrap, dryers and straighteners will be top contenders this year.

If you’re looking for Dyson products and need a steer in the right direction, we’ve highlighted their top products that you should buy this Black Friday.

Top Dyson Products to look out for this Black Friday

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute

Our top rated Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner , the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute offers the best cleaning experience, which is why it won the Best Vacuum Cleaner at the T3 awards 2021 . This vacuum has an added laser which is used to find and illuminate dark and unclean areas to get the best results. The cleaning heads move seamlessly on different floor types and surfaces. An excellent vacuum for all homes, this is definitely going to be a main seller on Black Friday this year.

Dyson AirWrap Hair Styler

Everyone is obsessed with the Dyson AirWrap, so we predict that there will be a lot of people looking for them this Black Friday! The Dyson AirWrap Styler is one of the most popular multi-tool hair stylers that gives a sophisticated salon-finish. From curls and waves to straightening and blow dries, the AirWrap can do anything you could possibly want, all in one product.

Dyson Cool Tower Fan

Dyson has a great range of fans, air purification and ventilation tools, perfect for any room in your house. Engineered to create a powerful airflow, the Cool Tower Fan features Air Multiplier technology and is controlled via a remote for easy customisation. Offering an uninterrupted stream of airflow, this fan makes little to no noise and is a great addition to your home.

Dyson CSYS Task Light

Dyson’s lighting fixtures and accessories offer precise and powerful illumination. The CSYS Task Light is powered by Heat Pipe technology and six high-power LEDs, with glare protection, touch sensitive dimming and low optical flicker. Like their cleaning, air treatment and hair care equipment, Dyson’s lights are high quality and use the best technology for a powerful at-home experience.

Dyson 360 Heurist Robot Vacuum

While their hair styling products have become very popular, Dyson are originally known for their vacuum cleaners. Their vacuum technology has only got bigger and better, and they’ve taken a modern leap with the 360 Heurist Robot Vacuum. This device is lightweight, powerful and controlled via wireless Bluetooth technology. Its three power modes and 360° navigation means it can get into every area you need and cleans thoroughly.

Top Retailers for Dyson Products

Dyson

The main retailer and number one destination we’re expecting to have big deals on Dyson products is the Dyson website. On Black Friday, make sure this is the site you’re checking to find the best discounts, on cleaning equipment, hair styling and more from the Dyson brand.

View all Dyson deals

Amazon

The Amazon UK & US site is stocked full of Dyson products for whatever home job you need to tackle, whether it’s drying your hair or cleaning your house. Amazon is always a great destination for cleaning equipment so keep an eye on it this Black Friday.

View all Amazon Dyson deals

Argos

Argos is a key retailer for Black Friday, so we expect lots of great deals on the Argos website and stores this year. Their appliances section is full of Dyson products and equipment, and is a great place to get the best prices this Black Friday.

View all Argos Dyson deals

Currys

Currys offer a full range of Dyson products and regularly run great deals on vacuum cleaner products, including those from Dyson. Along with their Black Friday deals, they offer price matches, product guarantees and more to ensure you’re getting the best prices out there for all big brands.

View all Currys Dyson deals