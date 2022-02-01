Hints & Tips

To shop the Ebuyer sale, you’ll see at the top of every webpage ‘Daily Deals’. Ebuyer daily deals have up to 40% off select products and this is updated every single day. Ebuyer also has a clearance section so you can shop for even cheaper products. Ebuyer is known for offering the lowest prices on electricals compared to their competitors but they offer a price promise to their customers if they find a product cheaper somewhere else. Ebuyer will either match the price or refund you the difference, and this includes products that are involved in other retailers’ sales.

If you’re a business buyer, head to the Ebuyer Business store. Here, you can create a business credit account, talk to Ebuyer’s dedicated business sales team and take advantage of flexible leasing options for your business equipment.

FAQs

What delivery options does Ebuyer offer? Ebuyer has multiple delivery options for you to choose from. They offer next working day, 2 working days, 3 working days, within 5 working days and Saturday delivery. Next working day delivery is £5.98 or you can choose within 5 working days which is the cheapest option at £3.49. Customers can also Click + Collect for £4.99. Some products come with free next day delivery but make sure to double check this at the checkout.

What’s the Ebuyer returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 14 days of receiving your item. Once you’ve informed Ebuyer you wish to return your item, you’ll then have 30 days to send it to them in an unused condition and in its original packaging. To start a return, head to the ‘Returns’ page on the website and follow the instructions. Once Ebuyer has received your return, a refund will be issued.

How do I track my order? When you ordered from Ebuyer, you’ll have received an email confirmation which contains your tracking information. Alternatively, head to the ‘Delivery Tracking’ part of the website and enter your order number and postcode to monitor your delivery status.

Can I cancel my order? There is a small window in which you can cancel your order but if your order has not been dispatched, you can cancel it by contacting the Ebuyer team.

What payment methods are available? Ebuyer accepts all major credit and debit cards, American Express, PayPal and Klarna. Finance and Credit applications are also available.

How do I tell the difference between the consumer and business side of the Ebuyer website? When you head to the Ebuyer website, you’ll most likely be directed to the consumer side of the site. The logo will simply say ‘Ebuyer’ and the website will be in an orange colour. The business store of the Ebuyer website will have a blue colour and the logo will say ‘Ebuyer Business’. To switch between the two, select the ‘Consumer’ or ‘Business’ buttons which are at the right hand side of the webpage bar.

Is there a Ebuyer store near me? No. Ebuyer is an internet-only store so you’ll have to shop online.

How do I contact the Ebuyer customer service team? To contact Ebuyer, call 0371 521 3300, start a live chat or send them an e-note or email on their website.

How to use Ebuyer discount codes

1. Find the Ebuyer discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Ebuyer discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. Underneath your basket contents and total, you’ll see ‘Enter promo code…’ Type or paste your code in the box and click ‘Apply’. The page will then refresh and your total will be updated accordingly.

Ebuyer Office Supplies

(Image credit: Pexels)

Whether you’re back in the office or thriving in your home one, it’s always important to have dedicated office space, equipment and supplies. Your business will provide computers and any tech that you need but if you want to update your home office, you can shop the Ebuyer site to find the latest office supplies.

Ebuyer office supplies are available for both consumer and business customers, with the business side of the site having more advanced offers available. On the consumer side, customers can shop desks, office chairs, storage, stationary, furniture, printers and scanners. So while you’re shopping for a new laptop, you can easily find the perfect office furniture and supplies to complete your home setup.

For business customers, the Ebuyer office supplies are slightly more extensive. As business customers are offered credit accounts and free product leasing, they can easily shop for their business, and choose from more options on furniture and even catering and cleaning supplies. On the Ebuyer business site, business customers can also shop servers, storage and security to keep their company and headquarters safe and secure whether you’re there or not.

If you need to update your office equipment for both you and your employees or colleagues, you can find everything you could possibly need on Ebuyer. Shop from technology and electricals like desktops, monitors, mobile phones, keyboards, mice and power cables, to furniture essentials like new desks, office chairs and even a new coffee station!

What is the best laptop for students?

(Image credit: Pexels)

If you’re off to university or studying remotely, it’s vital that you have a great laptop or desktop computer to help you with your studies. Laptops and especially student laptops are even more important now with the new emphasis on remote, online and blended learning.

Student laptops have a whole different criteria now than they did before. Since 2020, we’ve needed more virtual ways to communicate with one another, including voice and video calls, virtual seminars and online lessons. More and more resources are also placed online so your student laptop needs to be fast enough to handle all of that. Whether you’re taking your laptop to class with you or staying at home, you need excellent Wi-Fi and a long battery life to get you through. It also doesn’t hurt if your laptop is a compact and lightweight size to fit nicely in your bag and ideally, you want something that won't break the bank.

Ebuyer is a great destination to shop for affordable technology, electricals and electronics, ideal if you’re a student. Their prices are typically the lowest compared to other retailers and if you find something cheaper elsewhere, Ebuyer will match it or refund you the difference. If you’re looking for an affordable laptop for your student needs, HP, Lenovo and Dell are popular brands. Ebuyer offers these brands at cheap prices and if you pick a refurbished laptop, you’re getting even more of a discount. Make sure you check out Ebuyer if you’re looking for the perfect laptop to take with you to university.