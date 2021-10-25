Early Black Friday deals: discounts on Logitech, Razer and Corsair gaming mice at Currys

With the Black Friday sales fast approaching, you might be holding off on updating your gaming set-up in the hope that you'll be able to get some major discounts on the big day, but that could mean missing out on some incredible deals that are out there right now.

Today at Currys, you can save money on some of the best gaming mice from Logitech, Corsair and Razer.

A new gaming mouse can literally change your game, making you faster, more responsive and keeping your hand more comfortable than it would be playing with an ordinary computer mouse. That’s not to mention how much cooler your whole rig will look, especially if you go for a mouse with RGB lights.

Whether you’re looking for a wireless mouse or one with all of the RGB extras, you’ll definitely find what you’re looking for in the best Black Friday deals but why not raise your game right now? There's no time like the present.

Image Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini Optical Gaming Mouse | RRP: £34.99 | Now: £19.99 | Save: £15 (43%) at Currys

Razer is one of the most popular manufacturers of gaming peripherals. They're known for reliability, speed and excellent quality. The Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini is no different, and this is the cheapest this gaming mouse has ever been. It weighs just 62g and has a high-precision 8,500 DPI optical sensor with fast mechanical switches, you'll even get customizable Chroma RGB lighting.





View Deal

Image Logitech G203 Lightsync Optical Gaming Mouse | RRP: £21.99 | Now: £14.99 | Save: £7 (32%) at Currys

Delivering 8,000 DPI, a simple 6-button layout and a classic gaming shape the Logitech G203 Lightsync Optical Gaming Mouse provides comfort and speed through even the longest gaming sessions. It'll brighten up your gaming setup as well with colourful Lightsync RGB - it can produce up to 16.8 million colours!



View Deal

Image Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Champion Series Optical Gaming Mouse | RRP: £49.99 | Now: £39.99 | Save: £10 (20%) at Currys

A mid-range gaming mouse that will be lapped up by eSports professionals and FPS gamers, the Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Champion Series Optical Gaming Mouse is the cheapest it has ever been right now at Currys. With 18K DPI, 50G acceleration, smooth skates and tactile Omron switches, you’ll never miss a second of the action.



View Deal

Image Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse | RRP: £129.99 | Now: £99.99 | Save: £29.01 (22%) at Currys

At only 65g, this super lightweight gaming mouse for PC and Mac is comfortable and fuss-free, you won't get caught up in any cables. It uses the efficient Hero 25K Sensor delivering 25600 DPI tracking. There are 5 programmable buttons and a whopping 70 hours of battery life.





View Deal

Image Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse | RRP: £99.99 | Now: £86.99 | Save: £13 (13%) at Currys

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse is a serious piece of kit. With a 20,000 DPI optical sensor, you'll get an incredible level of precision while the top-end switches ensure seriously speedy response times. It comes with a charging station included and can last up to 70 hours of play.





View Deal

If you plan to give your whole set-up a refresh, then you should take a look at T3's guides to the best gaming keyboards and the best gaming headsets as well.

T3's guides to the Black Friday sales and deals