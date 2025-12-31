New Year's deals are live – 15 best buys at Amazon, Argos, Currys, John Lewis

A fresh new year after the festive period means fresh new opportunities to shop for top deals. Whatever your new year's resolutions are – better coffee, upping your fitness at home, going all-in on gaming – we've got top picks for all.
There are an awful lot of deals at the best UK retailers right now, but most of their sites aren't especially easy to naviagate. That's why T3's expert team has curated this list, investing dozens of hours exploring Argos, Currys, Amazon, and John Lewis.
We've broken this deals feature into quickly navigable sections, so you can jump to the category that most interests your shopping needs for 2026. Whatever you're after, there's a top discount on some 5-star products to be had...
New Year's Sales 2025: Best Deals Today
- Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni QLED now 40% off
- Braun Series 9 Pro Electric Shaver now 55% off
- Citizen Men's Automatic Watch Series 8 now 30% off
- Dyson Airwrap Multistyler now 25% off
- Sony PlayStation 5 Pro Console now 20% off
New Year sales: Best fitness deals
Read moreRead less▼
Use code FIT30 at checkout for 30% off (sale price shown includes this discount calculation).
If you're looking to spring into January 2026 with a mindset focused on fitness, then what better way than a foldable treadmill for your home?
Read moreRead less▼
Join the Peloton family and workout on the original bike at home, just now at a heavily discounted price. A great way to kick off your 2026 cardio fitness journey.
New Year sales: Best coffee machine deals
Read moreRead less▼
There's nothing quite like proper coffee in your own home – and with almost £200 off this 5-star bean-to-cup machine, complete with milk system, you'll be having a great cup everyday.
New Year sales: Best Smart Ring deals
Read moreRead less▼
The latest Oura Ring is now back down to its Black Friday price – making it a steal if you're in the market for one of the best smart rings around.
New Year sales: Best laptop deals
Read moreRead less▼
Use code 'SAVE100' for a further £100 off this already hugely discounted laptop.
It's got a 15.6-inch display, runs a mid-level AMD Ryzen 5 processor, and will be the perfect budget Windows treat – and a better option than a Chromebook for most people.
Read moreRead less▼
If you're after a large-scale Windows 11 laptop with a high-end screen, then Asus' 16-inch Vivobook with an OLED panel is a top option. This one's also super-powerful, with an Intel Core i9 processor (doesn't get better than that!) with a 1TB SSD for plenty of storage. It's a great deal!
New Year sales 2025: Best gaming deals
Read moreRead less▼
A huge discount on Sony's top-tier console, this is a rare price-cut – which betters a previous Black Friday offer by £10. The PS5 Pro will eke more graphical wonder from your library of PS5 titles, thanks to its even more powerful innards.
Read moreRead less▼
The cheapest way to get yourself a PS5 console right now, with a price that matches the Black Friday sales earlier in 2025. That's so long as you're a-okay with not having a disc drive – but you could buy the accessory version at a later date.
New Year sales: Best TV deals
Read moreRead less▼
If you're looking for a new TV with a low price tag, then this 50-inch Hisense has the biggest discount in Currys' sale. It's got 4K resolution and QLED technology for amplified colours. While it won't beat some of the best TVs of the year, it's still a savvy budget pick.
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon's Omni range of TVs features QLED displays, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ gaming and hands-free Alexa operation. The Fire TV operating system is what stands this set apart from its similar-priced competition, though.
Best New Year sales: Speakers
Read moreRead less▼
JBL makes some of the best rugged speakers on the market – and nowhere is selling the Xtreme 3 for as low a price as Currys. It even beats Amazon! The impressive thing about the Xtreme 3, though, is those bass radiators – which means this small speaker is still able to deliver big bass.
Read moreRead less▼
Marshall has some of the best speakers in the business, especially if you vibe with its more retro or classic aesthetic. The Acton III is a brilliant home speaker with lovely controls and excellent sound, and this chunky discount makes it a way better deal than usual.
New Year Sales 2025: Best tablet deals
Read moreRead less▼
Samsung's 'Fan Edition' tablet has almost a third cut from the asking price. This is a great deal for the Wi-Fi version of the tablet, despite it only having 128GB of storage. With Samsung's own Exynos processor on board, it's plenty powerful, and it also comes with an S Pen stylus.
Read moreRead less▼
Apple's iPad products very rarely get any sort of price cut, so even this £20 off is a decent deal if you're looking to buy. This one offers the best value, even if the iPad Air is thinner.
New Year sales: Best phone deals
Read moreRead less▼
The most interesting iPhone launch in years, the ultra-thin iPhone Air has been surprisingly quick to obtain deals pricing, and this tasty saving makes it seem like a steal.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
For 25 years T3 has been the place to go when you need a gadget. From the incredibly useful, to the flat out beautiful T3 has covered it all. We're here to make your life better by bringing you the latest news, reviewing the products you want to buy and hunting for the best deals. You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. We also have a monthly magazine which you can buy in newsagents or subscribe to online – print and digital versions available.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.