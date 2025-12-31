New Year's deals are live – 15 best buys at Amazon, Argos, Currys, John Lewis

A fresh new year after the festive period means fresh new opportunities to shop for top deals. Whatever your new year's resolutions are – better coffee, upping your fitness at home, going all-in on gaming – we've got top picks for all.

There are an awful lot of deals at the best UK retailers right now, but most of their sites aren't especially easy to naviagate. That's why T3's expert team has curated this list, investing dozens of hours exploring Argos, Currys, Amazon, and John Lewis.

We've broken this deals feature into quickly navigable sections, so you can jump to the category that most interests your shopping needs for 2026. Whatever you're after, there's a top discount on some 5-star products to be had...

New Year's Sales 2025: Best Deals Today

New Year sales: Best fitness deals

Save 30% (£209.70) Reebok Jet 100z Folding Treadmill : was £699 now £489.30 at Argos Read more Read less ▼ Use code FIT30 at checkout for 30% off (sale price shown includes this discount calculation). If you're looking to spring into January 2026 with a mindset focused on fitness, then what better way than a foldable treadmill for your home?

Save 35% (£560.02) Peloton Original Bike: was £1,599 now £1,038.98 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Join the Peloton family and workout on the original bike at home, just now at a heavily discounted price. A great way to kick off your 2026 cardio fitness journey.

New Year sales: Best coffee machine deals

Save 36% (£197) Philips Series 3300: was £546 now £349 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ There's nothing quite like proper coffee in your own home – and with almost £200 off this 5-star bean-to-cup machine, complete with milk system, you'll be having a great cup everyday.

New Year sales: Best Smart Ring deals

Save 29% (£100) Oura Ring 4 : was £349 now £249 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The latest Oura Ring is now back down to its Black Friday price – making it a steal if you're in the market for one of the best smart rings around.

New Year sales: Best laptop deals

Save 54% (£270) HP 15 : was £499 now £229 at Argos Read more Read less ▼ Use code 'SAVE100' for a further £100 off this already hugely discounted laptop. It's got a 15.6-inch display, runs a mid-level AMD Ryzen 5 processor, and will be the perfect budget Windows treat – and a better option than a Chromebook for most people.

Save 37% (£350) Asus Vivobook 16 OLED: was £949 now £599 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ If you're after a large-scale Windows 11 laptop with a high-end screen, then Asus' 16-inch Vivobook with an OLED panel is a top option. This one's also super-powerful, with an Intel Core i9 processor (doesn't get better than that!) with a 1TB SSD for plenty of storage. It's a great deal!

New Year sales 2025: Best gaming deals

Save 20% (£140) PS5 Pro: was £699.99 now £559.99 at Argos Read more Read less ▼ A huge discount on Sony's top-tier console, this is a rare price-cut – which betters a previous Black Friday offer by £10. The PS5 Pro will eke more graphical wonder from your library of PS5 titles, thanks to its even more powerful innards.

Save 33% (£140) Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition: was £429 now £289 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ The cheapest way to get yourself a PS5 console right now, with a price that matches the Black Friday sales earlier in 2025. That's so long as you're a-okay with not having a disc drive – but you could buy the accessory version at a later date.

New Year sales: Best TV deals

Save 50% (£300) Hisense E7Q (50-inch): was £599 now £299 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ If you're looking for a new TV with a low price tag, then this 50-inch Hisense has the biggest discount in Currys' sale. It's got 4K resolution and QLED technology for amplified colours. While it won't beat some of the best TVs of the year, it's still a savvy budget pick.

Best New Year sales: Speakers

Save 40% (£100) JBL Xtreme 3: was £249 now £149 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ JBL makes some of the best rugged speakers on the market – and nowhere is selling the Xtreme 3 for as low a price as Currys. It even beats Amazon! The impressive thing about the Xtreme 3, though, is those bass radiators – which means this small speaker is still able to deliver big bass.

Save 23% (£60) Marshall Acton III: was £259.99 now £199.99 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ Marshall has some of the best speakers in the business, especially if you vibe with its more retro or classic aesthetic. The Acton III is a brilliant home speaker with lovely controls and excellent sound, and this chunky discount makes it a way better deal than usual.

New Year Sales 2025: Best tablet deals

Save 30% (£150) Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE: was £499 now £349 at Argos Read more Read less ▼ Samsung's 'Fan Edition' tablet has almost a third cut from the asking price. This is a great deal for the Wi-Fi version of the tablet, despite it only having 128GB of storage. With Samsung's own Exynos processor on board, it's plenty powerful, and it also comes with an S Pen stylus.

Save 6% (£20) Apple iPad (2025): was £329 now £309 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ Apple's iPad products very rarely get any sort of price cut, so even this £20 off is a decent deal if you're looking to buy. This one offers the best value, even if the iPad Air is thinner.

New Year sales: Best phone deals