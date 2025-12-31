Jump to category:
New Year's deals are live – 15 best buys at Amazon, Argos, Currys, John Lewis

Expert-curated deals from all the best UK sales

Assorted products from the Hot 100 on a background full of fiery streaks of red and orange.
A fresh new year after the festive period means fresh new opportunities to shop for top deals. Whatever your new year's resolutions are – better coffee, upping your fitness at home, going all-in on gaming – we've got top picks for all.

There are an awful lot of deals at the best UK retailers right now, but most of their sites aren't especially easy to naviagate. That's why T3's expert team has curated this list, investing dozens of hours exploring Argos, Currys, Amazon, and John Lewis.

We've broken this deals feature into quickly navigable sections, so you can jump to the category that most interests your shopping needs for 2026. Whatever you're after, there's a top discount on some 5-star products to be had...

New Year's Sales 2025: Best Deals Today

New Year sales: Best fitness deals

Reebok Jet 100z Folding Treadmill
Save 30% (£209.70)
Reebok Jet 100z Folding Treadmill : was £699 now £489.30 at Argos
Use code FIT30 at checkout for 30% off (sale price shown includes this discount calculation).

If you're looking to spring into January 2026 with a mindset focused on fitness, then what better way than a foldable treadmill for your home?

Peloton Original Bike
Save 35% (£560.02)
Peloton Original Bike: was £1,599 now £1,038.98 at Amazon
Join the Peloton family and workout on the original bike at home, just now at a heavily discounted price. A great way to kick off your 2026 cardio fitness journey.

New Year sales: Best coffee machine deals

Philips Series 3300
Save 36% (£197)
Philips Series 3300: was £546 now £349 at John Lewis
There's nothing quite like proper coffee in your own home – and with almost £200 off this 5-star bean-to-cup machine, complete with milk system, you'll be having a great cup everyday.

New Year sales: Best Smart Ring deals

Oura Ring 4
Save 29% (£100)
Oura Ring 4 : was £349 now £249 at Amazon
The latest Oura Ring is now back down to its Black Friday price – making it a steal if you're in the market for one of the best smart rings around.

New Year sales: Best laptop deals

HP 15
Save 54% (£270)
HP 15 : was £499 now £229 at Argos
Use code 'SAVE100' for a further £100 off this already hugely discounted laptop.

It's got a 15.6-inch display, runs a mid-level AMD Ryzen 5 processor, and will be the perfect budget Windows treat – and a better option than a Chromebook for most people.

View Deal
Asus Vivobook 16 OLED
Save 37% (£350)
Asus Vivobook 16 OLED: was £949 now £599 at Currys
If you're after a large-scale Windows 11 laptop with a high-end screen, then Asus' 16-inch Vivobook with an OLED panel is a top option. This one's also super-powerful, with an Intel Core i9 processor (doesn't get better than that!) with a 1TB SSD for plenty of storage. It's a great deal!

New Year sales 2025: Best gaming deals

PS5 Pro
Save 20% (£140)
PS5 Pro: was £699.99 now £559.99 at Argos
A huge discount on Sony's top-tier console, this is a rare price-cut – which betters a previous Black Friday offer by £10. The PS5 Pro will eke more graphical wonder from your library of PS5 titles, thanks to its even more powerful innards.

View Deal
Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
Save 33% (£140)
Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition: was £429 now £289 at Currys
The cheapest way to get yourself a PS5 console right now, with a price that matches the Black Friday sales earlier in 2025. That's so long as you're a-okay with not having a disc drive – but you could buy the accessory version at a later date.

New Year sales: Best TV deals

Hisense E7Q (50-inch)
Save 50% (£300)
Hisense E7Q (50-inch): was £599 now £299 at Currys
If you're looking for a new TV with a low price tag, then this 50-inch Hisense has the biggest discount in Currys' sale. It's got 4K resolution and QLED technology for amplified colours. While it won't beat some of the best TVs of the year, it's still a savvy budget pick.

View Deal
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni QLED
Save 40% (£260)
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni QLED: was £649.99 now £389.99 at Amazon
Amazon's Omni range of TVs features QLED displays, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ gaming and hands-free Alexa operation. The Fire TV operating system is what stands this set apart from its similar-priced competition, though.

Best New Year sales: Speakers

JBL Xtreme 3
Save 40% (£100)
JBL Xtreme 3: was £249 now £149 at Currys
JBL makes some of the best rugged speakers on the market – and nowhere is selling the Xtreme 3 for as low a price as Currys. It even beats Amazon! The impressive thing about the Xtreme 3, though, is those bass radiators – which means this small speaker is still able to deliver big bass.

View Deal
Marshall Acton III
Save 23% (£60)
Marshall Acton III: was £259.99 now £199.99 at John Lewis
Marshall has some of the best speakers in the business, especially if you vibe with its more retro or classic aesthetic. The Acton III is a brilliant home speaker with lovely controls and excellent sound, and this chunky discount makes it a way better deal than usual.

New Year Sales 2025: Best tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE
Save 30% (£150)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE: was £499 now £349 at Argos
Samsung's 'Fan Edition' tablet has almost a third cut from the asking price. This is a great deal for the Wi-Fi version of the tablet, despite it only having 128GB of storage. With Samsung's own Exynos processor on board, it's plenty powerful, and it also comes with an S Pen stylus.

View Deal
Apple iPad (2025)
Save 6% (£20)
Apple iPad (2025): was £329 now £309 at John Lewis
Apple's iPad products very rarely get any sort of price cut, so even this £20 off is a decent deal if you're looking to buy. This one offers the best value, even if the iPad Air is thinner.

New Year sales: Best phone deals

Apple iPhone Air
Save 15% (£150)
Apple iPhone Air: was £999 now £849 at John Lewis
The most interesting iPhone launch in years, the ultra-thin iPhone Air has been surprisingly quick to obtain deals pricing, and this tasty saving makes it seem like a steal.

View Deal
