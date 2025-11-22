Best Black Friday TV deals: A/V experts round up the hottest TV deals
Looking for a new TV? Black Friday brings out the best deals
Max Freeman-Mills
If you're on the hunt for one of the best TVs, there's no doubt that the Black Friday sales represent the best time to shop – despite Black Friday proper not being until this coming weekend, on 28th November.
But the deals are running extra early this year – from Argos to Currys to John Lewis to Amazon, they're all officially in their sales periods.
For 2025, expect yet more deals aplenty – from the best OLED TVs to the best small TVs – with those showcased below still representing great value for money. I've split the guide into sections – from a star TV deal up top, to the best cheap options, the best OLED TV and best Mini-LED TV contenders, and the best big-screen behemoths – so there's something for everyone.
Best TV deals highlights
Star TV deal
This has been Amazon's top-spec TV, the 'Omni QLED' part meaning it offers the same Quantum Dot LED tech as you'll find in Samsung's premium sets. That means ultra-wide colours and lots of brightness. Fire TV means easy-access built-in catch-up services too, so it's brilliantly easy to use. And a best-price bargain right now – it dropped when Amazon started its sale on 21 November.
Best cheap TV deals
Here's the ideal value-for-money proposition from Hisense in a nice and small scale. The impressive A6Q model is from 2025, so it's brand new, and delivers picture quality beyond its suspiciously low asking price. It's not as premium as the others on here, of course, but it's a strong contender in the small screen space for those on a budget.<p><strong>Update 22nd Nov: A further tenner has been scrubbed from the asking price, sweetening the deal!
Best OLED TV deals
If you're seeking a smaller-scale, but fully up-to-date OLED TV then the 'entry' model from LG is anything but! This 48-inch panel sits below the C5 and G5 above it, but you still get all the deep black, perfect contrast and rich colour of OLED – it's just a little less bright and the design marginally less premium. That's what makes it more affordable – and even more so now there's a deal on this set!
You don't come across a deal that lets you save this much very often, but that's what makes Black Friday special. This gets you a seriously superb OLED display that'll last for years to come, for way less than its usual price. It's the step above the B5 model (above) and larger, at 65-inches.<p><strong>Update 22nd Nov: Another £100 has been added to the discount, taking it up to a serious four-figure reduction!
The best model in LG's range from last year – there's the newer G5, if you want to pay more – has an MLA (Micro Lens Array) panel, which delivers pictures with punchy peaks. However, it's the black-level control that's truly out of this world and the reason to go for this set. Note: there are 'S' for stand-mount and 'W' for wall-mount options – so be sure to pick the right one.
Best Mini-LED TV deals
Now that Mini-LED is established, it's a great contender for super-bright visuals – without the considerable backlight bleed or 'halo' effects often seen in more basic LED models. Hisense makes the best of them, too, as that's its bread and butter – and this 55-inch U7Q is a great mid-level, mid-priced offering that's on sale at Currys now.
Best big TV deals
TCL is best known for offering great value TVs – and that's exactly what you're getting here, but for an even deeper cut of the price. Mini-LED means super-bright images, while the 98-inch scale means absolutely massive visuals – a bit like having a cinema at home. Just make sure you're able to fit it into your home!<p><strong>Update 22nd Nov: Another £200 has been cut from this deal's asking price, making it almost impossibly cheap!
