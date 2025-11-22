Best Black Friday TV deals: A/V experts round up the hottest TV deals

If you're on the hunt for one of the best TVs, there's no doubt that the Black Friday sales represent the best time to shop – despite Black Friday proper not being until this coming weekend, on 28th November.

But the deals are running extra early this year – from Argos to Currys to John Lewis to Amazon, they're all officially in their sales periods.

For 2025, expect yet more deals aplenty – from the best OLED TVs to the best small TVs – with those showcased below still representing great value for money. I've split the guide into sections – from a star TV deal up top, to the best cheap options, the best OLED TV and best Mini-LED TV contenders, and the best big-screen behemoths – so there's something for everyone.

Best TV deals highlights

Star TV deal

Save 56% (£420) Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch: was £749.99 now £329.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This has been Amazon's top-spec TV, the 'Omni QLED' part meaning it offers the same Quantum Dot LED tech as you'll find in Samsung's premium sets. That means ultra-wide colours and lots of brightness. Fire TV means easy-access built-in catch-up services too, so it's brilliantly easy to use. And a best-price bargain right now – it dropped when Amazon started its sale on 21 November.

Best cheap TV deals

Save 51% (£220) Hisense A6Q 43-inch: was £429 now £209 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Here's the ideal value-for-money proposition from Hisense in a nice and small scale. The impressive A6Q model is from 2025, so it's brand new, and delivers picture quality beyond its suspiciously low asking price. It's not as premium as the others on here, of course, but it's a strong contender in the small screen space for those on a budget. Update 22nd Nov: A further tenner has been scrubbed from the asking price, sweetening the deal!

Best OLED TV deals

Save 25% (£250) LG OLED B5 48-inch: was £999.99 now £749.99 at Argos Read more Read less ▼ If you're seeking a smaller-scale, but fully up-to-date OLED TV then the 'entry' model from LG is anything but! This 48-inch panel sits below the C5 and G5 above it, but you still get all the deep black, perfect contrast and rich colour of OLED – it's just a little less bright and the design marginally less premium. That's what makes it more affordable – and even more so now there's a deal on this set!

Save £1,000 LG C5 65-inch OLED: was £2,499 now £1,499 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ You don't come across a deal that lets you save this much very often, but that's what makes Black Friday special. This gets you a seriously superb OLED display that'll last for years to come, for way less than its usual price. It's the step above the B5 model (above) and larger, at 65-inches. Update 22nd Nov: Another £100 has been added to the discount, taking it up to a serious four-figure reduction!

Save 42% (£1,400) LG OLED G4 65-inch: was £3,299 now £1,899 at smithstv.co.uk Read more Read less ▼ The best model in LG's range from last year – there's the newer G5, if you want to pay more – has an MLA (Micro Lens Array) panel, which delivers pictures with punchy peaks. However, it's the black-level control that's truly out of this world and the reason to go for this set. Note: there are 'S' for stand-mount and 'W' for wall-mount options – so be sure to pick the right one.

Best Mini-LED TV deals

Save 30% (£300) Hisense U7Q Pro 55-inch: was £999 now £699 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ Now that Mini-LED is established, it's a great contender for super-bright visuals – without the considerable backlight bleed or 'halo' effects often seen in more basic LED models. Hisense makes the best of them, too, as that's its bread and butter – and this 55-inch U7Q is a great mid-level, mid-priced offering that's on sale at Currys now.

Best big TV deals