Yes, there really is a Switch 2 controller with heart rate monitoring – it's affordable, too

Quick Summary The Anbernic RG G01 wireless controller works with Nintendo Switch 2, PC, Steam, iOS and Android, and comes with both 2.5G and Bluetooth connectivity. It also houses a heart rate sensor to track your health while you play.

Best known for its retro games consoles, which it's been manufacturing for years, Anbernic has been known to dabble in other gaming accessories from time to time, although it's latest seems quite a departure from the norm.

On the face of it, the Anbernic RG G01 looks like a standard Switch 2 / PC / iOS / Android game controller – albeit with its own central display. However, as well as some interesting tech choices, it comes with sensors built in to monitor your heart rate.

It's hard not to see that as a bit of a gimmick – after all, a Donky Kong Bananza session is hardly the same as going on a 5km run – but at least you can see the impact of your favourite game on the old ticker.

Perhaps more interesting is that the G01 uses Purple Kirin capacitive thumbsticks, which detect electrical signals rather than use magnets – à la TMR and Hall Effect. This is said to be even more accurate and completely eliminates joystick drift.

Its buttons are micro-switch, while the triggers are Hall Effect – so there's plenty to like about its setup. And the battery is 2,100mAh, so should last approximately 21 hours of play between charges.

And all of this comes for just $39.99 (around £29) – although currently it's only available on Anbernic's own website and shipped from China. That can cost a fair penny extra in shipping (an additional $20 to the UK, for example).

Hopefully, we'll see it available with free shipping on AliExpress soon, or through local resellers. And weirdly, as discovered by Russ Crandall of Retro Game Corps fame, the build is very similar to the Manba One controller, which offers many of the same options, bar the heart rate tracking, but adds a charging base instead.

That's available on Amazon now, albeit at a higher price.

Anbernic Made Another Controller (RG G01) - YouTube Watch On

Still, if you'd rather order from Amazon and don't want to wait for a wider rollout of the Anbernic version, at least that's an option.

Personally, I'm going to wait for the RG G01 – after all, I've been a fan of Anbernic's handhelds over the years and am particularly fond of the yellow version. Let's hope we start to see it on other sites soon.