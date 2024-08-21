The most essential back-to-uni accessory no one talks about

My university days are behind me, but I remember the years spent in further education fondly. One thing I'm trying to forget is how tired my legs used to be walking from campus to campus because I didn't have enough money to even take the bus.
Forget swanky laptops; I wish someone had told me that a walking shoe is the best accessory you can get as a uni student. The best walking shoes (and the best women's walking shoes) are heaven-sent to people who spend most of their days on their feet.
And like it or not, a uni student will do a lot of walking. Unless, of course, you're loaded, in which case you'll be riding either electric bikes or electric scooters. I was more of a broke student, so I often took to the streets (on foot) in whatever shoes I could find in the flat.
It was a bad choice, as decent walking shoes would have made a world of difference in how I felt by the end of the day. These cushioned wonders are designed for those who roam the streets or countryside, and as such, they can help alleviate the issues many students face: painful heels, sore soles, etc.
Thanks to the gorpcore movement, wearing even hardcore, technical footwear is also chic, so you don't have to compromise on your style, either. Shoes like the Arc'teryx Norvan Nivalis GTX will not only protect your feet from the elements, but they will look good with your outfit, too,
The Norvan Nivalis GTX is probably one of the pricier options; however, there are plenty of affordable models. The Columbia Facet 75 Outdry is an excellent waterproof option, while the Berghaus Revolute Active stuns with its low-key design.
While we're at it, you should also up your walking socks game. The best walking socks are cushioned wonders that keep your feet ventilated and wick away any bad odours.
I like my socks thin, but if you can't afford decent walking shoes, you can also opt for a thick pair and counterbalance the flimsiness of your sneakers with some premo socks.
Long story short, go and invest in a pair of decent walking shoes so that you can focus on
socialising the classes better. Thank me later.
