11 best daytime fragrances for men 2024: fresh and classic scents for everyday wear

When it comes to choosing one of the best men’s fragrances and colognes for yourself, a friend or family member, there are quite a few things to consider. Do I like woody or amber fragrances? Am I interested in musky or lighter scents? Do I want a cologne for different occasions?

Regarding the last question, it’s encouraged to have a fragrance for the day, night or special occasions. Having different scents for different parts of the day helps you differentiate between activities, and realistically, you don’t want to smell incredibly overpowering and intense while working in the office.

To help you find the perfect scent for you, here are the best 11 daytime fragrances for men for everyday wear, including classic picks from Hugo Boss, Tom Ford, Chanel, Montblanc, Dior, Ralph Lauren and more.

Best daytime men's colognes and aftershaves 2024