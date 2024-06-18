9 best summer fragrances for men 2024: fresh, citrus and ocean-inspired scents

It’s summer 2024, and now that the warmer weather is finally making an appearance, it’s time to find a new signature scent for the season.
Where female summer fragrances tend to dial up the florals, men’s summer colognes tend to focus on fresh and zesty tones, with hints of herbs and sea salt to evoke images of the woods and ocean.
Whether you’re looking for something for yourself or a gift for your husband, father or male figure in your life, I’ve found the best men’s fragrances for summer 2024, including classic colognes and newer releases from the likes of Hugo Boss, Dolce & Gabbana, Tom Ford and more.
Best men's summer colognes and aftershaves 2024
Launched in 2024, Hugo Boss’ latest fragrance, BOSS Bottled Triumph Elixir is modern, elegant and uplifting. Described as an ‘ambery-green’ fragrance, BOSS Bottled Triumph Elixir has notes of violet, patchouli, vetiver and musk for an earthy yet fresh scent. It comes in a signature black and blue BOSS bottle which is beautiful to display.
Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled Triumph Elixir is available to buy at The Perfume Shop for £95.
Part of the Dior Homme collection, the Dior Homme Cologne is an intensely citrusy scent that lasts all day, perfect for summer days and nights. It’s the first time in the Dior Homme Cologne that grapefruit blossom has been used, giving the cologne a sharper smell alongside neroli and cotton.
Dior Homme Cologne is available to buy at Boots for £119.
The newest fragrance from Prada, the Luna Rossa Ocean is (unsurprisingly) inspired by the sea and the modern adventurer. Part of the fougère fragrance family, the Prada Luna Rossa Ocean has notes of bergamot, iris, vetiver and tonka bean, giving it a fresh, green and slightly woody character.
Prada Luna Rossa Ocean is available to buy at Boots for £67.
Fruity and woody, the Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Summer Vibes Pour Homme is a fresh blend of aromatic and citrusy tones. Inspired by the Mediterranean, it’s the perfect fragrance to take with you on holiday, and it comes in a stylish blue and white mosaic patterned bottle.
Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Summer Vibes Pour Homme is available to buy at John Lewis for £77.
With a sport-filled summer right around the corner, it only seems right to get the newest Invictus Parfum from Rabanne. In a trophy-shaped bottle, the Rabanne Invictus Parfum is aromatic and floral, with notes of lavender, pink pepper, violet leaf, myrtle oil, sandalwood, black soap and carnal musk.
Rabanne Invictus Parfum is available to buy at The Perfume Shop for £75.
The new limited edition Le Male Lover from Jean Paul Gaultier is a salty and sunshine inspired spray that’s inspired by the depths of the ocean. In Jean Paul Gaultiers’ signature male body bottle, Le Male Lover is musky, ambery and has notes of lemon, salt and white pepper.
Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Lover is available to buy at The Perfume Shop for £92.
Clues in the name, Tom Ford’s Private Blend Mandarino Di Amalfi is inspired by the nature and calm of the Amalfi coast. A neutral and unisex scent, the Private Blend Mandarino Di Amalfi comes in a stunning blue-gold bottle and has notes of mint, thyme, citrus and wildflowers.
Tom Ford Private Blend Mandarino Di Amalfi is available to buy at John Lewis for £220.
A summer scent that stands the test of time is Creed Royal Water. Launched in 1997, Creed Royal Water is an understated classic and has layers of mandarin orange, bergamot, lemon verbena, basil, cedarwood, allspice and cumin, for a zesty yet spicy fragrance.
Creed Royal Water is available to buy at John Lewis for £265.
The Acqua Di Parma Blu Mediterraneo Mandorlo di Sicilia is a summer staple for many, and for good reason. In a bright blue bottle, the Acqua Di Parma Blu Mediterraneo Mandorlo di Sicilia is inspired by the beauty and warmth of Sicily, with notes of citrus, almond, ylang ylang, vanilla and star anise.
Acqua Di Parma Blu Mediterraneo Mandorlo di Sicilia is available to buy at John Lewis for £147.