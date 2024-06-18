9 best summer fragrances for men 2024: fresh, citrus and ocean-inspired scents

It’s summer 2024, and now that the warmer weather is finally making an appearance, it’s time to find a new signature scent for the season.

Where female summer fragrances tend to dial up the florals, men’s summer colognes tend to focus on fresh and zesty tones, with hints of herbs and sea salt to evoke images of the woods and ocean.

Whether you’re looking for something for yourself or a gift for your husband, father or male figure in your life, I’ve found the best men’s fragrances for summer 2024, including classic colognes and newer releases from the likes of Hugo Boss, Dolce & Gabbana, Tom Ford and more.

Best men's summer colognes and aftershaves 2024