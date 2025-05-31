New Acqua di Parma fragrance collection is a love letter to luxury scent
It takes the Blu Mediterraneo collection even further
Quick Summary
A trio of new Acqua di Parma fragrances have been unveiled.
These take some of the Blu Mediterraneo collection and push them even further.
In life, anything you dedicate a prolonged amount of time to requires a degree of passion. You need to really love it, or your many hours will be wasted and the end result will be bleak.
Enter Acqua di Parma. The luxury fragrance brand has been infusing the idyllic scent of Italy into its bottles for over 100 years, crafting some of the most recognisable concoctions out there. Its Colonia, for example, was first produced in 1916 and has been shaping and inspiring others ever since.
Outside of the Colonia family, the brand is perhaps best known for its Blu Mediterraneo range – and that's now been given an extra boost. Dubbed the La Riserva collection, the scents have been reimagined for ultimate silage and longevity.
Engineered over a period of two months, the three bottles – Mirto di Panarea, Arancia di Capri and Fico di Amalfi – take the spirit of their respective bases and turn it up to 11. The goal is to provide something balanced and intricate, where every note is the result of a deliberate decision-making process.
Mirto di Panarea kicks things off, with top notes of citrus and juniper berries giving way to a more floral base. It's almost gin-like in its profile, and should make for a neat alternative to more traditional citrus-heavy scents.
Arancia di Capri is a slightly different take on the form, offering a range of less traditional citrus scents at the top. That includes things like blood orange and mandarin, which should yield a less sweet, more bitter overall character.
Last, but certainly not least, is Fico di Amalfi. That follows a similar theme – bright and punchy citrus notes, which give way to a more rounded base.
All three scents are available in 50ml, 100ml and 180ml bottles, which utilise a gorgeous deep blue shade. Here in the UK, those looking to purchase can find them at John Lewis.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
