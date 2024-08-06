9 best Tom Ford fragrances for men 2024: our favourites from the patron saint of luxury

There's no doubt that the Tom Ford brand exudes luxury, especially when it comes to producing the best fragrances and colognes. With just over 125 fragrances to choose from, the brand is a firm favourite for many, and we're huge fans at T3.
Crafted from an array of florals, woods and spices, Tom Ford fragrances are actually designed for both men and women. Whilst this is a great way to include everyone, it can be tricky if you'e on the hunt for a typically more 'masculine' or 'feminine' fragrance. If this a problem you're familiar with, do not fear.
To help you out, I've rounded up the best Tom Ford fragrances that are more on the masculine side. Here are nine of my favourite picks, ranging from the brand's best-sellers to bottles you may not have heard of before.
Best Tom Ford men's colognes and aftershaves 2024
Best overall Tom Ford fragrance
Launched in 2007, Oud Wood by Tom Ford is one of the brand's most popular fragrances for men. It boasts exotic notes of rose wood and cardamom, giving way to a smoky blend of rare oud wood, sandalwood and vetiver. Tonka bean and amber also add warmth and sensuality, making it perfect evening fragrance for any scenario.
Tom Ford Oud Wood 100ml is available to buy at John Lewis (UK) for £297 or Tom Ford (US) for $445.
Best lightweight Tom Ford fragrance
Tom Ford Costa Azzurra is an exhilarating fragrance that captures the relaxed ease of a Mediterranean getaway. It's also extremely lightweight, sporting notes of Italian lemon extract, warm amber and sea air. It really is the perfect gentle summer scent, especially if you like to avoid anything heavy.
Tom Ford Costa Azzurra 100ml is available to buy at The Perfume Shop (UK) for £152 or Tom Ford (US) for $300.
Best classic Tom Ford fragrance
Despite being launched in 2006, this contemporary fragrance is a scent that'll never get old. It has a dark and tempting allurement that features a spiced floral fusion and toasted black truffle. The black glass bottle is a streamlined, modern interpretation of 1920s and 1930s architecture, and would look great on any countertop.
Tom Ford Black Orchid 100ml is available to buy at John Lewis (UK) for £152 or Tom Ford (US) for $240.
Best Tom Ford fragrance for the office
Tom Ford Ombré Leather is undeniably one of the brand's best-sellers. It's texturised with patchouli and vetiver, placing it amongst the woody spicy fragrance family. It also features while floral tones of jasmine sambac and moss, giving it a soft layer that's ideal for the office or a weekend get together.
Tom Ford Ombré Leather 100ml is available to buy at Lookfantastic (UK) for £81 or Tom Ford (US) for $240.
Best Tom Ford fragrance for date night
Tom Ford's affection for London inspired this scent, and it's the perfect scent if you're looking to exude warmth, elegance and sensuality. Featuring strong notes of tonka bean, vanilla, cocoa, dry fruit and sweet wood sap, it's a scent that will turn heads wherever you go.
Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille 100ml is available to buy at John Lewis (UK) for £297 or Tom Ford (US) for $445.
Best Tom Ford fragrance for everyday
Infused with a variety of citrus and vetiver, this light cologne is ideal for daytime wear. It's fresh and clean, and goes perfectly with that post-shower feeling. There's also an undertone of nutmeg, adding a little sweetness into the mix.
Tom Ford Grey Vetiver 50ml is available to buy at Tom Ford (UK) for £108 or Tom Ford (US) for $160.
Best summer Tom Ford fragrance
Voted as one of our best summer fragrances for men 2024, Tom Ford’s Mandarino Di Amalfi is inspired by the Amalfi coast. It features notes of mint, citrus, thyme and wildflowers, giving it a fresh, floral and zesty scent. It's like going on holiday every time you wear it.
Tom Ford Mandarino Di Amalfi 50ml is available to buy at Tom Ford (UK) for £222 or Tom Ford (US) for $300.
Best long-lasting Tom Ford fragrance
Crafted to denote the warming scent of leather, Tom Ford Tuscan Leather is a modern classic that lasts all day. It releases a distinctive blend of saffron, thyme and raspberry before descending in a rich, warm base of amber and suede, peppered with jasmine and olibanum.
Tom Ford Tuscan Leather 100ml is available to buy at Harrods (UK) for £297 or Tom Ford (US) for $445.
Best winter Tom Ford fragrance
Inspired by the mystique of exotic woods, Tom Ford Santal Blush presents enticing spices enhanced with notes of ylang-ylang, warm cinnamon, and sumptuous woods. It's also presented in one of our favourite bottles, and whilst we don't want to bring up the 'c' word, it's a delightful winter scent that would make the perfect gift as well.
Tom Ford Santal Blush 50ml is available to buy at Sephora (UK) for £220 or Tom Ford (US) for $300.
Before you go, check out Tom Ford's new fragrance, Black Lacquer. It's not on this list as we haven't yet tried it, but we'll add it as soon as we do.
