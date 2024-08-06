9 best Tom Ford fragrances for men 2024: our favourites from the patron saint of luxury

There's no doubt that the Tom Ford brand exudes luxury, especially when it comes to producing the best fragrances and colognes. With just over 125 fragrances to choose from, the brand is a firm favourite for many, and we're huge fans at T3.

Crafted from an array of florals, woods and spices, Tom Ford fragrances are actually designed for both men and women. Whilst this is a great way to include everyone, it can be tricky if you'e on the hunt for a typically more 'masculine' or 'feminine' fragrance. If this a problem you're familiar with, do not fear.

To help you out, I've rounded up the best Tom Ford fragrances that are more on the masculine side. Here are nine of my favourite picks, ranging from the brand's best-sellers to bottles you may not have heard of before.

Best Tom Ford men's colognes and aftershaves 2024

Before you go, check out Tom Ford's new fragrance, Black Lacquer. It's not on this list as we haven't yet tried it, but we'll add it as soon as we do.