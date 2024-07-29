Tom Ford releases highly anticipated evening men's fragrance, Black Lacquer

QUICK SUMMARY
Tom Ford has added a new fragrance to its Private Blend collection, Black Lacquer. It features a seductive woody scent, making it an ideal fragrance for evening.
Black Lacquer is available now in a 50ml (£290) or 250ml (£695) bottle and can be purchased from the Tom Ford website.
Known for making some of the best men's fragrances and colognes available today, Tom Ford has added a brand new scent to its Private Blend collection. Black Lacquer is a seductive woody scent that exudes elegance, making it a perfect addition to the best evening fragrances for men.
Tom Ford has been on a bit of a roll recently when it comes to new fragrances, particularly after releasing Ombré Leather earlier this month and Oud Wood before that. Whilst most of the brand's signature scents are unisex, a number of them are more masculine than others, including Black Lacquer.
Tom Ford states Black Lacquer "captures a smoky, dimensional opulence" with a Makassar ebony wood that "evokes aspects of leather and birch". There are also strong notes of dark peony that compliment a base of olibanum and atlas cedarwood.
The sleek black bottle cloak is another example of the brand’s love for dark and smoky woody scents, with many previous scents exhibiting the same style.
