5 reasons to start prepping for Movember right now – and why it matters

It might not be on your radar yet, but November is creeping up fast, which can only mean one thing... Movember is coming. Yet, many men leave it to the last minute, and that’s when problems start.

With just over six weeks to go, experts warn that leaving things until the last minute can lead to uneven, patchy growth and irritated skin – so starting early is key to growing a Movember moustache you’ll actually be proud of.

We’ve therefore gathered insights from the barbers on the Fresha app, the UK’s top-rated platform for booking barber appointments, who are urging men across the country to start prepping now.

What are the barbers saying?

One Fresha barber explained:

“Facial hair grows on average about half an inch a month, so if you don’t start now, you’ll struggle to get an even moustache by November. Many men also find the first few weeks the most uncomfortable, it can itch, cause ingrown hairs, and look patchy if you’re not prepared.”

What happens if you leave it too late?

If you leave your Movember prep until the last minute, you’re likely to run into a few common problems. Patchy growth is one of the biggest issues, as starting late doesn’t give your hairs enough time to fill in, leaving noticeable gaps. The early stages of growth can also bring itchy, irritated skin, which is often enough to make some men give up before their moustache has a chance to flourish.

Skipping proper exfoliation and moisturising increases the risk of painful ingrown hairs, and without enough length, your styling options are limited to the basics. Using one of the best electric shavers to clean up edges and maintain shape can help, but even the best grooming tools can’t fix a moustache that hasn’t been given time to grow properly.

Barbers’ top tips for Movember prep

1. Start growing early

Give your facial hair a few extra weeks to grow in evenly before November, ensuring your moustache looks full and uniform.

2. Prep the skin

Exfoliating and moisturising your upper lip helps reduce itch, irritation and the likelihood of ingrown hairs, making the early stages much more comfortable.

3. Shave strategically

Keep your cheeks, chin and jawline tidy so the focus stays on your moustache. Using an electric shaver or a trimmer can help maintain a clean look, and read our guide on Beard trimmers vs Electric shavers for more information.

4. Invest in tools

A good moustache comb and a pair of grooming scissors are essential to keep your moustache shaped, even and looking sharp.

5. Choose your style in advance

Decide early whether you’re going for a handlebar, chevron or classic look so you know exactly what you’re aiming for – and can grow it out properly in time.

By starting now and following these tips, you’ll give yourself the best chance of growing a Movember moustache that’s healthy, stylish and worthy of all the attention it deserves.