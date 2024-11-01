Movember 2024: 9 tips for expertly growing your moustache and facial hair

It’s Movember 2024! For those new to the concept, Movember is a global charity event that raises money and awareness for men’s health issues, including mental health, suicide, prostate and testicular cancers. Aside from donating money and hosting events, Movember is also a time where men will grow out their facial hair to show their dedication to the cause.

To kick off the month, I’m giving you expert advice on how to grow out your facial hair for this Movember. While you might think it’s as simple as putting away the best beard trimmer for the next 30 days and letting it do its thing – and you’re entirely wrong – there are a few tips and tricks you can try to ensure your moustache and beard is healthy and majestic, rather than dull and patchy.

So, whether you’re a Movember veteran or this will be your first year doing it, here are nine tips to follow to expertly grow your beard throughout this month.

1. Fully shave the day before

One of the rules for Movember is to start with a cleanly shaven face, so start by grabbing your hair removal tool of choice, like the best electric shaver and get shaving! Once you’ve got a fresh baby face, take a photo at the start of the month and throughout the next 30 days so you can see just how much your facial hair has grown.

2. Create a good skincare routine

The skin underneath your beard is just as important as your hair is for encouraging growth. Aside from wanting your facial hair to grow thick and full, once your beard and moustache gets past the point where you’d normally shave it off, you might start feeling a little itchy, which can damage your skin, so it’s important to establish a good skincare routine to resist the itch, and keep your skin and hair happy.

I’d recommend looking into a good face wash, cleanser and moisturiser and doing a quick skincare routine before you concentrate on washing your moustache or beard – more on this below. An exfoliator is also worth looking into, as it can remove dead skin and prevent acne and ingrown hairs.

(Image credit: Pexels)

3. Clean your facial hair

Just like you would with the hair on your head, don’t forget to clean your facial hair regularly. Aside from keeping the hair looking and feeling healthy and smooth, your beard and moustache can hold onto bacteria, food and other dirt – which is something you don’t want to be close to your face.

When you shower or wash your face, take the time to care for your facial hair, by using specialised beard shampoo. Avoid using body washes and shower gel on your beard, as they’re not designed for use on facial hair and can leave it feeling crunchy or greasy. Make sure to also comb through the hair to avoid knots and tangles.

4. Use beard and moustache-focused products

When caring for a beard and moustache, you should always use products that are specifically designed for them. So, put down your 4-in-1 shampoo and shower gel, and look into facial hair-focused products. For moustaches, pick up some moustache wax so you can sculpt it into different styles, and to add moisture to the skin underneath. For beards, beard oil keeps your skin and beard hydrated and healthy, as well as making it smell good.

5. Take vitamins

To help encourage and stimulate hair growth, you can take hair supplements and vitamins. While you should look for these nutrients in your diet – more on this below – taking vitamin supplements, like vitamin B, C, D and E can improve your health while helping grow your beard and moustache at the same time.

6. Stay hydrated

What you put inside your body has a huge impact on your facial hair. Staying hydrated throughout the day and month of Movember can help encourage your facial hair to grow thicker and fuller. It also keeps your skin hydrated so make sure you’re drinking plenty of water.

(Image credit: Getty)

7. Limit stress and prioritise sleep

Feeling of stress and a lack of sleep have a negative effect on your body, including your facial hair. Increased levels of stress can have an effect on your testosterone production, which can result in a decreased blood flow. This impacts how hydration and nutrients get around the body, which is why you typically get more spots and breakout when you’re feeling stressed. But this can also decrease and limit the growth of your facial hair, as it’s not getting the nutrients it needs. So, try to keep stress to a minimum and make sure you’re getting enough quality and quantity of sleep.

8. Eat well and exercise regularly

A healthy diet and exercise regime isn’t only great for your mental and physical health, but it can also increase the look and feel of your facial hair. Try to steer clear of fast food, and instead focus on eating a diet with plenty of fruits and vegetables for vitamins and antioxidants, and protein for keratin. Exercising regularly can also promote hair growth as it increases your blood circulation which allows vital nutrients to get to your moustache and beard.

9. Be patient!

The final tip is to be patient! You’ve got an entire month to grow your facial hair, and if you follow these steps, you should come away from Movember with a majestic-looking beard and moustache combo.