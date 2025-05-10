This is the biggest mistake you’re making when mowing your lawn – but it’s easy to fix

As the weather starts to heat up, we all want to spend more time outside which means it’s time to give your garden a makeover. For most, that will mean mowing your lawn using the best lawn mower , but according to a landscaping expert, you could be doing serious damage to your lawn if you’re mowing it at the wrong time.

I spoke to Ivana Agustina, Head of Project Management at ShrubHub , who explained that millions of homeowners are mowing at the wrong time of day. As Agustina explains, “people don’t realise that grass gets stressed just like any plant, so if you mow it at the wrong time, you’re basically wounding the lawn when it’s least able to recover,” which can result in serious damage that takes time and money to fix.

To find out more, Agustina identified the best time to mow your lawn during spring and summer, and explained what happens to your garden if you trim it at the wrong time.

When is the best (and worst) time to mow your lawn?

Timing is everything when it comes to mowing your lawn, as it can determine the health of the grass throughout the seasons. The hour you choose to mow your lawn actually plays a surprising role in your lawn’s health, as cutting at the wrong time can result in yellowing grass, patches and weeds.

For the spring season, Agustina recommends mowing the lawn between 9am and 11am. This ‘golden window’ means “you’re not clogging your mower with wet clippings or baking the lawn in midday heat” as the temperature hasn’t completely heated up yet, and your grass is dry enough for cleaner cuts.

According to Agustina, before 8am and between 2pm - 4pm is the worst time to mow your lawn in the spring. The early morning tends to be when your grass is still wet, which can result in uneven trimming and clumps, while too late in the afternoon is when the weather is too hot which is bad for your lawn’s moisture retention.

(Image credit: Future)

As we move into summer, these timings change very slightly. Early risers will be happy to hear that between 6am and 8am is the best time to mow your lawn during summer, as grass is nice and dry, and there’s cooler air which minimises moisture loss. Agustina also notes that “it’s the least stressful time for grass – and the most effective for keeping it green.”

Similar to spring, the worst time to mow your lawn in the summer is between 12pm and 4pm as the weather is at its hottest. Agustina explains that mowing during this time puts unnecessary strain on you and your lawn, and can “leave grass vulnerable to pests, yellowing, and fungal infections.”

What happens when you mow the lawn at the wrong time?

So, what actually happens if you cut the grass at the wrong time? As Agustina touched on above, your lawn can experience fungal diseases which typically happens if you mow during damp periods or too close to nighttime. These conditions at this time of day are when fungus is more common and easy to spread which can ruin the health of your lawn.