BORNTOSTANDOUT launches the refined Eau Intimité collection of fragrances

There are few brands in the world with the character of Born to Stand Out. The Korean fragrance house is well known for its rebellious styling and white and red branding.

It's the kind of brand recognition which most would die for – so when news of the new Eau Intimité collection dropped, a change in bottle design was the first thing I spotted. Here, clear bottles are used, albeit with the familiar shape and font.

It's a marked change – like watching Sid Vicious decide he's suddenly got a soft spot for a teacup poodle. And changes that dramatic often suggest something bigger is happening.

There are five scents in the new collection: Candy Dust, Cuvée Skin, Gold Juice, Musc X and Warm Air. Each of the five is designed to act like a second skin, with an intimate wearing experience that is soft, subtle and yet powerful.

The brand describes the collection as minimal, emotional and daring, retaining the signature BORNTOSTANDOUT aesthetic, even when things must be whispered rather than shouted.

Candy Dust picks out notes of raspberry, pink dragibus and powdered sugar, for a sweet, bubblegum pop vibe. Cuvée Skin is more elegant, with notes of champagne, ambrette and tonka.

Gold Juice employs durian, mango and ambroxan for a different take on sweet, while Warm Air features musk, tonka and ambergris. But my favourite from the bunch has to be Musc X, which fuses ambroxan, musk and sugar.

The result is delectably sweet, but with just enough body to feel elegant and refined. It's the outlaw cousin of Baccarat Rouge – you know, the one the parents say to stay clear of and not to listen to anything they tell you.

Still, there's something to love in each of the offerings here. The five bottles all offer something a little different to what's already on the market – and that's exactly what the brand is all about.

The range is available exclusively at Harrods in the UK, with a 100ml bottle costing £190 (approx. €220 / US$250 / AU$390). That's certainly not a cheap bottle, though it's certainly worth it. Don't be fooled by the eau de toilette strength, either – these will stick around on your skin all day.