Philips' Google TVs are getting a massive free upgrade – including older OLED models

Quick Summary Philips is rolling out an important firmware update to its 2023 and 2024 Google TVs, bringing the underlying Android OS up to date. This includes flagship OLED TVs from the last couple of years – 2025 models already have the latest software.

We've got good news for owners of 2023 and 2024 Philips TVs – an important upgrade is rolling out right now for free.

The update is for the brand's models that run Google TV, and brings the underlying operating system up from Android 12 to Android 14. That's the same version Philips' 2025 TVs are running.

The update has actually been available for a few months, but many TV owners will have been unaware. It was only available as a download for installation via a USB flash drive. Now it's being sent directly to TVs as an over-the-air update.

Philips isn't the only firm rolling out Google TV updates. Google itself has already updated the Chromecast, and Sony is rolling out Android 14 to its TVs too.

Don't expect a massive redesign, like Apple's tvOS 26 and its Liquid Glass – the visual changes between Google's Material You design in Android 12 and Android 14 are fairly minor, with improved app layouts, slight visual refinements and better content recommendations.

The most important changes are under the hood, so while you won't see them directly they should mean a better TV experience.

Android 14 is designed to launch apps more quickly, to multi-task more smoothly and to deliver a more stable system. There are also improvements to its HDR and HDMI support, gaming support, smart home integration, and to your privacy and security settings.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As FlatpanelsHD reports, the firmware update is rolling out to lots of models including multiple Philips OLED TVs. Here's the full list of supported TVs (some are regional variants):

2024 Philips OLED models

Philips OLED 959

Philips OLED 909

Philips OLED 889

Philips OLED 859

Philips OLED 849

Philips OLED 819

Philips OLED 809

2023 Philips OLED models

Philips OLED 908

Philips OLED 888

Philips OLED 848

Philips OLED 818

Philips OLED 808

Philips OLED718

Philips OLED708

2023 Philips LED models

Philips PUS8888

Philips PUS8848

Philips PUS8818

Philips PUS8808

Philips PUS8558

Philips PUS8548

Philips PUS8518

Philips PUS8508