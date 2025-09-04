Months after Android 16 arrived, your older Pixel phone finally gets its biggest feature

Android 16 landed on Pixel phones in May, bringing a few tweaks but missing out on one of the big new features. But now that the Pixel 10 has launched, Google is rolling out Material 3 Expressive to older Pixel devices.

In a slightly confusing move, Google showcased its new design language for Android, but didn't include it in the Android 16 roll-out. So while many Pixel devices were updated in May 2025, the new look and feel to the user interface and many of Google's apps was missing.

Pixel 10 introduced us to that new design, which includes better emphasis on buttons and sliders, and greater refinement in things like notifications, with an aim of making it easier to use Android. That had the added benefit of making the Pixel 10 look shiny and new compared to other Android 16 devices.

Google has now announced that Material 3 Expressive will be included in the latest Pixel Drop. Here are the devices that will benefit from the new interface:

Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9a

Pixel 8, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 8a

Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a

Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a

Pixel Tablet

Material 3 Expressive includes a lot of fun elements, like letting you add weather effects to your lockscreen wallpaper. This will mean that when you glance at your phone you can see what's happening with the weather too.

There are cleaner quick settings and a fresher look to the Phone app, so incoming calls are just more pleasant, with full-screen calling cards available. Sure, iPhone did it first, but it looks great.

Having used the Pixel 10 Pro for a few weeks, the thing I enjoy the most is the way that buttons and sliders are more distinctive, so its easier to see what's toggled on, where you need to tap and so on.

It's long been accepted that Google's Pixel devices have an advantage compared to other Android manufacturers, because they update to the latest version of the software on the day it's released. At the time of writing, big rivals like Samsung are still working on getting Android 16 onto devices – and some manufacturers are still launching devices with Android 15.

But beyond this, Google's quarterly Pixel Drops have proven popular, adding new features to Pixel devices through the year. That means that Pixel devices continue to feel slightly ahead of the pack.

The big part of this news, of course, is that devices as old as Pixel 6 will start to get the latest features from today – and that's something other devices can't boast.