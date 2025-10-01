Android 16 finally arrives for Nothing Phone – but not all devices get it

Quick Summary The Nothing OS 4.0 beta is finally live. There are a range of new features to play with – but not every device will be included.

After the announcement of Nothing OS 4.0 a few weeks ago, many fans and users of the devices have been patiently waiting for further information. The new software promises a redesigned user interface, which is sharper and more thoughtful.

Now, the brand has released more details of the beta software, including a full list of the devices which will gain support. That doesn't include all of the handsets in its catalogue, either, which is likely to cause some issues.

The new update will be available on the latest flagship Nothing Phone (3) handset, as well as the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro which preceded it. Notably, though, the (3a) and (3a) Pro models don't get it just yet, with a delayed start owing to some added features.

Users of the older Nothing Phone (2) are also catered for, as well as the Phone (2a) and Phone (2a) Plus which came as part of that series.

The brand is even pushing out support for CMF Phone 1 and CMF Phone 2 Pro. Those won't be part of the beta testing phase, though, instead simply getting a general update further down the line with the full OS.

So, what's being left out? Actually only one device – the original Nothing Phone (1). That's just over three years old at this point, which probably justifies its exclusion, though it will ruffle the feathers of some original fans of the brand.

The new update offers a range of new features for users to sink their teeth into. The Phone (3) gains an AI usage dashboard within the Essential Space, which offers greater transparency over the activity undertaken by large model activity.

The Phone (2) range gains the "Stretch" camera preset, which enhances shadows and extends highlights for improved imagery straight from the camera. Users will also find a pair of new lock screen clock faces to make use of as well as an Extra Dark mode.