The Nothing OS 4.0 rollout begins – bringing Android 16 to your Nothing Phone in a form like no other

Nothing is on the brink of rolling out its latest operating system, as based on Android 16.

Nothing OS 4.0 will be available in open beta "soon" and brings with a number of key new features for Nothing Phones, from the Phone (2) and up.

As revealed recently, the Nothing Phone (3) will be first to gain access to the new software, with support for additional handsets expected to follow quickly after. It's thought that the CMF Phone 1 and 2 devices will get the latest build too.

NOS 2.0, as it's also called, will bring with it a refined design that'll make the experience look quite unlike any other phone running Android 16. It is said to be sharper and more thoughtful, at a time when others are softening their platforms.

Reimagined lock screen clocks and cleaner Quick Settings will arrive, while clutter will be kept to a minimum.

Also new to the update will be an Extra Dark Mode. This gives the aesthetic an even darker and deeper theme than before.

A Pop-up View allows support for two floating app icons, allowing you to swap between tasks more easily, while apps themselves will be better optimised to start up and run more quickly.

The camera gains some enhancements too, with new controls and creative presents, plus a smarter picture gallery. And, of course, AI will be at the heart of the new experience, with full transparency on which processes are running and why.

You'll be able to sign up for the open beta soon, to get a good look at all of the new features coming to each of the supported handsets. However, do remember that this is still a beta phase, so don't be surprised if not everything works as well as it should.

Details on how to sign up for the open beta will be revealed soon. We'll let you know as and when.