Nothing Phone (3) gets an improvement update, but not the one you were expecting

Quick Summary The Nothing Phone (3) just got a killer update – but not the one users were hoping for. It brings improvements to the camera, and some additional bug fixes.

Users of the Nothing Phone (3) have been eagerly awaiting a pretty seismic update in the last few days. The start-up brand recently announced that Nothing OS 4.0 – its take on Android 16 – was on its way, promising a unique experience for users.

Now, the brand has rolled out an update – though frustratingly, it's not that one. Instead, there's a suite of improvements to the Nothing Phone (3) camera.

In fairness, that's still likely to be a welcome addition. The device already enjoys a well-rounded array of cameras, which makes it a popular choice with enthusiast phone photographers.

The new updates brings a range of fixes, including an improvement to the manual exposure slider and better quality for videos. That's said to be "less hazy and more vibrant", which is always a welcome change.

(Image credit: Future)

It's also said to improve the quality of the camera when using it in third-party apps. That's something I'm particularly excited by, as there are a handful of third-party camera apps I'm always using.

For those who aren't camera aficionados, there's also updates to the glyph matrix. That – for those unaware of Nothing's calling card – is a rear-mounted dot matrix area which can be used to do a range of quick and easy things.

There's a range of additional fixes and updates included too, which should make it a noteworthy change. Still, many users will be unsatisfied, with the appetite for the next generation of Nothing software high.

There's still no exact word on when that is coming, though, so this will have to do for the time being. The update has been rolling out for the last few days, and should be available on the majority of devices at this point.