Your older Samsung Galaxy phone just got the huge Android 16 update you've been waiting for
One UI 8 continues to rollout – this time to last-gen devices, including the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6
Quick Summary
Samsung's rollout of its latest software continues apace, with older Galaxy models getting the final build of One UI 8 for the first time.
That's the company's customised version of Android 16, which is now available on the S24 series and a couple of foldables.
Owners of last-gen Samsung Galaxy phones were in for an unexpected treat today as the One UI 8 build previously exclusive to 2025 handsets is now available for other models too.
It is reported that Samsung's own version of Android 16 has started to arrive for Galaxy S24 series handsets, as well as the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. It's being rolled out first in Korea, but is expected to be heading to other regions soon.
Interestingly, this seems to be ahead of schedule, as none of those devices were thought to be getting the final version of One UI 8 until October. And perhaps even more surprising is that the Samsung Galaxy A56 seems to have received it, too.
Over the coming two months, a swathe of Samsung Galaxy devices are due for an over-the-air update, including as far back as the S22 series. Supported foldables will stretch back to the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.
There's a lengthy list of tablets and A series handsets also on the list.
What can my Samsung Galaxy S24 phone do now?
The Samsung Galaxy S25 series and latest foldables have One UI 8 already, so many of the new features are well documented.
They include a host of new Galaxy AI abilities and personalisation features. These may vary depending on how capable your phone is, but headlines include a Morning Brief, giving you relevant notifications and information to start your day.
And there's a tweaked look, although it's not quite the same as the Material 3 Expressive redesign that's being drip fed to Pixel phones by Google.
That's because Samsung likes to keep things within its own design language, and there are additional rumours that suggest it has something else up its sleeve.
Leaked images of an internal build for a future version of One UI 8 (likely coming with the S26 phones in January) show a more Apple Liquid Display-style look. They were posted by SammyGuru, which believes the next major software release will be called One UI 8.5.
Back to the here and now though, and One UI 8's appearance on Galaxy S24 devices so soon after its release for S25 will be much welcomed. Especially by those who remember the old days when Samsung software updates took much longer to arrive across its ecosystem.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
