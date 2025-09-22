Your older Samsung Galaxy phone just got the huge Android 16 update you've been waiting for

Quick Summary Samsung's rollout of its latest software continues apace, with older Galaxy models getting the final build of One UI 8 for the first time. That's the company's customised version of Android 16, which is now available on the S24 series and a couple of foldables.

Owners of last-gen Samsung Galaxy phones were in for an unexpected treat today as the One UI 8 build previously exclusive to 2025 handsets is now available for other models too.

It is reported that Samsung's own version of Android 16 has started to arrive for Galaxy S24 series handsets, as well as the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. It's being rolled out first in Korea, but is expected to be heading to other regions soon.

Interestingly, this seems to be ahead of schedule, as none of those devices were thought to be getting the final version of One UI 8 until October. And perhaps even more surprising is that the Samsung Galaxy A56 seems to have received it, too.

Over the coming two months, a swathe of Samsung Galaxy devices are due for an over-the-air update, including as far back as the S22 series. Supported foldables will stretch back to the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.

There's a lengthy list of tablets and A series handsets also on the list.

What can my Samsung Galaxy S24 phone do now?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series and latest foldables have One UI 8 already, so many of the new features are well documented.

One UI 8 | The update you can't miss | Samsung

They include a host of new Galaxy AI abilities and personalisation features. These may vary depending on how capable your phone is, but headlines include a Morning Brief, giving you relevant notifications and information to start your day.

And there's a tweaked look, although it's not quite the same as the Material 3 Expressive redesign that's being drip fed to Pixel phones by Google.

That's because Samsung likes to keep things within its own design language, and there are additional rumours that suggest it has something else up its sleeve.

Leaked images of an internal build for a future version of One UI 8 (likely coming with the S26 phones in January) show a more Apple Liquid Display-style look. They were posted by SammyGuru, which believes the next major software release will be called One UI 8.5.

Back to the here and now though, and One UI 8's appearance on Galaxy S24 devices so soon after its release for S25 will be much welcomed. Especially by those who remember the old days when Samsung software updates took much longer to arrive across its ecosystem.