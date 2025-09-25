Your older Samsung Galaxy Watch can now download the One UI update early

Quick Summary Older Samsung Galaxy smartwatches can now access the One UI 8 software. This is how to get it.

If you're using an older Samsung smartwatch, you might have watched the latest product launches from the brand with a slight hint of jealousy. With each iteration of its devices, the brand updates both the hardware and the software it uses.

That means newer devices – like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 – enjoy added features which older devices couldn't. Fortunately, those software updates are rolling out to older devices, and there's a new one joining the fray.

Currently, users of a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 are able to gain access to the latest One UI 8 software. That's only available in its beta program right now, though – you'll need to be signed up for Samsung's beta program in order to gain access.

To do that, simply head to the Samsung Members app and login with your Samsung account details. Once you've signed up, you'll need to check for software updates in the device settings, which should then present you with access to new, beta software versions.

(Image credit: Samsung)

It's worth noting here that this isn't an entirely risk-free process. Beta software is – by its very nature – unstable, and still in testing. That can be fine, but it does mean that bugs, glitches and other foibles are commonplace. You have ben warned.

Still, if you're okay with that, there's a wealth of new goodness to enjoy. The One UI 8 software brings access to things like Vascular Load reading and a new Antioxidant Index, to give you more granular control over your health data.

There's also the new Running Coach, which is designed to help you train more efficiently. And when all that is done, the Bedtime Guidance will ensure you have a good idea of your sleep routine.

This also signifies the end of the beta registration for users of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. It's worth noting that those who have already signed up won't be kicked out, you simply won't be able to sign up fresh from this point on.