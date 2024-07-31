I've used the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus – this is the reason you should buy one

If you're a fan of Android phones, you'll certainly be aware of Nothing. The brand – led by formed OnePlus man, Carl Pei – has gone from strength to strength in the market.

They've unveiled a boatload of new devices over the last few months. We've got the flagship – though still mightily affordable – Nothing Phone (2). Then, we had the Nothing Phone (2a), and below that even, the remarkable value CMF Phone 1.

Just when you thought there wasn't a gap left in their market, the brand has unveiled the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus. That takes the award-winning Phone (2a) blueprint and gives it a boost. But is it any good? Let's find out.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Nothing Phone (2a) vs Nothing Phone (2a) Plus: What's the difference?

Despite many suggestions to the contrary, the new model isn't a larger variant of the Phone (2a). We're thankful for that too, as anything larger could have become positively pocket-busting.

Instead, there are a suite of minor upgrades to the spec sheet which come together to offer a resolute package. That kicks off with the front-facing camera, which is boosted up to 50MP from 32MP on the original.

That's significant for the brand, making this the first ever Nothing handset to feature a triple 50MP camera array. It's also absolutely killer for selfies, with a level of detail that is more than enough for almost every user. You've been warned – this camera will spot the wrinkles you didn't know you had yet.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

There's also a new processor inside. That's called the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro – and if you haven't heard of it before, that's because it's brand new. In fact, this is a world exclusive chip for this handset.

That's a very exciting prospect, though the specs are quite close to the original handset. It's an 8-core, 3Ghz processor, built on a second generation 4nm process from TSMC.

Users can expect to get 10% faster CPU speeds and 20% faster GPU speeds from the device. It also adds a couple of features only possible on this chip. That sees an auto-defrag cleaning process happen behind the scenes, while it also boosts file sharing speeds when linking up with Windows PCs.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

The other big news comes in the form of its design language. The model sets itself apart from the rest of the Nothing range with a gorgeous metallic finish, which shimmers against the light.

It's a really neat touch, and looks great on the back of the handset.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus: key specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Camera 1x 50MP front facing; 2x 50MP rear-facing Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro Storage 12GB RAM; 256GB storage Battery 5,000 mAh Charging 50W fast charge (one day of use in c.20 mins) Display 6.7-inch AMOLED display (Adaptive, 30-120Hz) Brightness 1,300 nits peak

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Should you buy the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus?

Ultimately, the answer to that question is almost certainly yes. Priced at just £/$399, this device represents exceptional value for money, with killer specs in key areas making it a must-have for most people.

If you're already a Phone (2a) owner, the incremental nature of the upgrades probably aren't worthwhile. But for everyone else, the better front camera coupled with a hotter processor and a neat design make the extra £50 a worthwhile spend – and mark this down as one of the best value for money handsets on the market today.