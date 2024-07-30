Nothing Phone (2a) Plus design officially revealed – with one shiny new feature

Quick Summary The hotly anticipated Nothing Phone (2a) Plus has just had its design revealed. The brand posted it on their social media, with a shiny material in use.

We're massive fans of Nothing here at T3. The plucky tech start-up has gone from strength to strength, offering quality Android phones at prices which defy belief.

From their top spec Nothing Phone (2) to the ultra-budget CMF Phone 1, the brand has a focus on offering slick styling, great specs and pretty much unbeatable value for money.

That makes the prospect of a new handset even more appealing. Today, the brand unveiled the design of their hotly anticipated Nothing Phone (2a) Plus handset.

Taking to social media, the device was shown off from the rear side. We see that it uses the same ribbon cable-esque design found on the original Nothing Phone (2a).

However, it appears that it is made from a metallic material this time out. That's not just a fancy skin, either.

As the caption of their post suggests, the metallic design is intended as a tip of the hat to the machinery used to manufacture the device. They say, "Reminiscent of technical machinery, the metallic finishes on Phone (2a) Plus highlight its cutting-edge upgrades. A new premium expression."

The latter half of that sentence is important, too. The brand has been drip feeding information about the new handset over the last few days, giving us a little idea of what could be coming.

Phone (2a) Plus is powered by a world exclusive: the new MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro. This 8-core processor clocks up to 3.0 GHz, making Phone (2a) Plus nearly 10% faster overall than Phone (2a). Born for gaming, the Mali-G610 MC4 GPU runs up to 1.3 GHz, making it 30% speedier… pic.twitter.com/pHfTUz5zm6July 25, 2024

We already know that the handset is set to enjoy a world exclusive processor called the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro. That's said to run 10% faster than the current Phone (2a) iteration in the CPU, with a 30% boost for the GPU speeds.

As if that weren't enough of a boost, we've also heard about an upgrade to the camera system. While the rear of the handset looks set to stay as a dual 50MP array, the front-facing sensor is also going to get a 50MP unit. That's a big deal, and should help to ensure that users can selfie and TikTok with exceptional quality.

Triple the fun.An upgraded 50 MP front camera joins two exceptional 50 MP rear sensors for Phone (2a) Plus. pic.twitter.com/oqDqF6h02GJuly 29, 2024

With the handset due to release tomorrow (31st July 2024) we don't have long to wait before we'll know all about it.