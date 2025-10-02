There's yet another Nothing Phone on the horizon, as the launches continue

Quick Summary A Nothing phone has appeared on an IMEI database suggesting that the company isn't giving up on mid-range phones anytime soon. The model number listed is thought to refer to the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro.

We're just coming out of a very busy period when it comes to phone launches. Over the last few months, we've seen Google announce its new Pixels, Samsung reveal its latest foldables, and Apple show of its new iPhones. They are just the tip of the iceberg though.

Prior to those announcements, we saw plenty of devices launch from the likes of OnePlus, Oppo and Nothing. Nothing, in particular, has had a very busy year.

Not only did the company reveal two mid-range smartphones back in March during Mobile World Congress, but also stepped into the over-ear headphone market for the first time with the Headphone (1), which launched alongside the flagship Nothing Phone (3).

There have also been a number of announcements from its sub-brand CMF, with a new smartwatch, phone and over-ear headphones, but even then it doesn't seem to be done with launches. Yes really, there looks to be still more to come.

What will Nothing launch next?

According to a report on GSMArena, Nothing is working on the successor to the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro. A Nothing phone with the model number A069P is said to have appeared on an IMEI database, which the site believes to be the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro.

It came to this conclusion based on the fact that the Nothing Phone (3a) had the model number A059 and the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro was A059P. The listing gives absolutely no other information about the device so it's not known when it might appear or what it might offer.

The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro introduced a zoom camera for much less cash than a flagship phone would cost, alongside a sophisticated design language and unique Glyph lighting and software features. We would expect the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro to follow suit, whilst bringing some improvements to its predecessor.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In terms of timing, we'd take an educated guess that we will see the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro around MWC 2026 in early March, given we saw the Nothing Phone (2a) and the Nothing Phone (3a) during the show in their respective years, but nothing is confirmed on that front as yet.