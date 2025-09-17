My Google Pixel just updated and is better than ever – get your free software upgrade now
From Pixel 6 to Pixel 10, Google's latest software fixes bugs and brings improvements all round
I'm currently using my Google Pixel 10 Pro XL full time – despite contemplating moving back into my Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra – and it's still going strong.
Last night, I noticed a prompt for a software update and, after an initial hesitation, restarted to get the latest Android 16 update into play. It's available for any Google Pixel handset, from the 6 series and above.
Google's official page states that the "monthly software update for September 2025" began on 3 September, so I'm not sure why my prompt arrived so much later. If you're yet to see anything then go to Settings, search 'update' and select 'System and updates' to check.
So what does the September 'Google Pixel Update' bring to the party? There's a range of bug fixes, with the Pixel 10 series specifically getting a fix for "issue with screen turning black during transitions from a webpage in the in-app browser".
It's actually those with a Pixel 9 series model – including Pixel 9 Pro Fold – or earlier that will gain the greatest benefits though. Here's a summary, applicable to Pixel 9 series and below:
- General improvements for camera stability and performance
- Improvements for fingerprint recognition and response
- Bluetooth stability and performance
- Fix for issue with Call Audio quality
There are a bunch more benefits, too, as laid out in Google's official support page, such as improving general user interface stability in various conditions.
My Pixel 10 Pro XL doesn't get every benefit, as it's already on the latest Android 16 setup – and it's those features that trickle down to earlier Pixel models.
That Google is rolling out monthly updates goes to show its commitment to hardware. Another reason its devices are clearly among the best Android phones you can buy today.
There's more hardware to come, too, with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold due to launch next month. Whether that'll still be the best of folding phones, however, is up for debate – especially given the strength of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
