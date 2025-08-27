It was literally a week ago that Google unveiled its latest handsets, in the Pixel 10 series, via an unusual Jimmy Fallon-hosted event. It was whacky, it was kinda fun – and it certainly split opinion.

I've been using the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL more-or-less ever since – having swapped out from a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra – and, even in this short a period of time, I think I might've found 2026's best phone already. Yes, I'm getting that far ahead.

The internet is now awash with Pixel 10 Pro XL reviews, I've no doubt, as the official embargo for all Pixel 10 handset reviews lifted, well, just now – at 6pm BST on Wednesday 27 August – save for the new Fold, which is due to arrive later in the year.

I've written part of my review but, frankly, I've not used the latest and largest Pixel handset as my own for quite long enough yet – and need to do some more camera and battery testing before coming to a final, complete conclusion. You can buy one right now, though, and go look at them in stores.

I'm sure Google's algorithms will already have plucked key points from all those live reviews into a curated AI Summary, so in the interests of being different, I've decided to highlight a 5-point plan about why I'm enjoying Google's new flagship so much – and any potential shortcomings it may have, too.

1. Samsung-rivalling design

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

I was a longtime Pixel 9 Pro XL user in 2024, and if you're in the same position then, well, I think you'll struggle to spot much of a difference between it and the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

Which I consider a good thing, rather than otherwise. This curved-corner design, with its metal frame, has a simple yet classy look. Add a flat display, and distinctive rear camera design that stands all out on its own, and Google's look is Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra rivalling in its aesthetic.

The landscape of the best Android phones has changed rapidly, though, which is worth keeping in mind. Take the super-slender Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, for example, which is so much thinner that it feels like a completely different experience.

Feel is an important factor, of course, and this Google handset has an almost silken-like sensation to its matte glass rear. It doesn't fingerprint smear too much, but little bits of dust do seem magnetised to the edge of the camera enclosure. Keep it looking pristine, though, and it's impressive.

2. Android at its best

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Pair that elegant design with the latest in Google's Android operating system and, while subtle, the experience is unlike anything else out there that I've used.

From the moment I started plonking in passcodes to apps, the literal sound effect that Google uses for the number pad is different to your usual – and sounds brilliant. Subtle touches can mean everything and that's one such example.

The ability to customise the display layout, including icons volume, sizing and, separately, text sizing and keyboard scale makes for a very different experience in use, too. Given the screen's strong resolution, I've opted to squeeze more into the display, which I not only think looks great, but is more practical for my needs.

Android 16 is also the purveyor of what Google's calling Material 3 Expressive. You can do all sorts of customisations with this, from live effects on the lock screen's wallpaper – including adding your own images – to cross-app colour themes and font/typography. It means you can create a more 'you' look throughout.

3. An interesting take on battery

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

I'm still performing battery read tests because, as ever with a new handset, life per charge is rocky through the first few days in particular. But Google has increased the cell capacity since the Pixel 9 Pro XL. How exactly I can't tell, without seeing a breakdown – but it's a welcome update.

The handset is also Qi2 compatible. This means there are magnets in the phone's rear, so chargers can be 'snapped' into place – something I've not tried, as I don't possess a Qi2 charging pad and the handset doesn't come with one.

Magnets use up space, of course, and with Google's accelerated charging – it's up to a Samsung-matching 45W now (previously 37W) – I'm impressed there's been an increase in capacity in tandem. It can also handle 15W wireless charging.

A word on longevity, though, as Android Authority reported last week that Google's Battery Health Assistance feature can't be turned off. Which is an interesting proposition. What this means is that, after 200 cycles, the handset will slow down charging for the sake of battery longevity – ensuring a longer-lasting device over time. It'll just take longer to charge up.

Now I'm over the 5-day mark of using the Pixel 10 Pro XL, I've come to find the battery life to be decent. I'm still at the stage where it tends to be at the Battery Saver stage by bedtime, but I'll have a fuller perspective after a couple more days of measurements.

4. Cameras promise aplenty

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Perhaps the most exciting part about any Google Pixel device, however, is the camera setup. Google has long been pushing the whole computational photography angle, bringing some incredible Night Sight technology to uplift low-light shots some years ago (something only Huawei could compete with back then).

Such features have only continued to get better, putting the Pixel 10 series at the upper end of what to expect from a phone camera. And not even because it's got the most lenses or biggest sensors (it hasn't), but because of what the Tensor G5 sensor, software and cloud-based processing can do.

It expands beyond the core photo-taking experience, too, with the likes of Google's Gemini AI able to combine your shots, change locations, add costume changes, and all manner of other prompted edits. Which is a big part of the future 'Google camera' experience, I think.

From a core hardware perspective, however, Google isn't messing around with the Pixel 10 Pro XL. Its rear camera enclosure may remain massive – it's part and parcel of a flagship phone these days it seems, save for the Pixel 9a, which is quite the opposite – but within is a trio of great optics and sensors.

Granted, it's mostly the same camera hardware as its predecessor, but with improved stabilisation for the main lens. But that outlay impressed aplenty already – so I'm expecting big things from this setup.

5. Any shortcomings?

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Overall, then, I'm loving the Pixel 10 Pro XL. It's got welcome upgrades over its predecessor – a brighter screen, larger battery and faster charging, Qi2 charging compatibility, more power in Tensor G5 – but maintains the core of what made its big-scale predecessor such a big deal in the first place.

Yes, I'm still going to scratch the metal frame in a matter of days. No, I can't get Google's Gemini Pro for free for a year – seemingly a no-go for Pixel 9 Pro (and XL) users who've claimed for the past 12 months (I've asked Google's PR to clarify) – and the price may be a barrier, especially considering how much the previous-generation model has dropped.

But, having just moved from my Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, I'm already finding the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL to be just as compelling. Maybe even more so. It's already knocking on the door of "phone of 2026" for me. I'll have more to say when I get to my full review in the near future.