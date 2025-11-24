There's a new OnePlus phone coming next month

Quick Summary 17 December marks the date when OnePlus will reveal its latest products in full: the OnePlus 15R phone, OnePlus Pad Go 2 tablet, and OnePlus Watch Lite.

I'm currently using the OnePlus 15 and loving it. But there's a new OnePlus handset incoming next month, as officially teased by the brand today.

The OnePlus 15R, as is typical of the 'R' variant, is the 'step down' model; the more affordable OnePlus handset – which the brand says will bring a "dual flagship strategy" into play.

Details are light on the ground at this stage, however, with OnePlus confirming that the 15R will be available in two colourways: Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze. You can see both in the picture heading this article.

What I can't help but notice is the 15R's differing camera arrangement compared to the full-fat 15 model. It clearly has a pair of optics, not the trio as per the top-tier model.

For now, all OnePlus is saying beyond this is that the 15R will offer "the industry's most complete durability ratings of IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K". That's quite the list.

But wait, there's more!

(Image credit: OnePlus)

It's not just a new phone, though, as OnePlus has also revealed a new affordable tablet and watch – the OnePlus Pad Go 2 and OnePlus Watch Lite. It all fits into the brand's more budget line-up.

The new Pad Go 2 will be available in Shadow Black (this finish with 5G connectivity) and Lavender Drift. The updated tablet is aimed at the mid-range, and features an anti-glare glass finish. There's a new Pad Go 2 Stylo as part of the product, the brand's debut integrated stylus.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Watch Lite, meanwhile, is the entry-level wearable from the brand. It's designed to bring health and fitness features to an even wider audience.

Interested? There's a pre-order bonus...

The devices will launch on 17 December in both Europe and North America – although whether the latter's on-sale date will be delayed, as per the OnePlus 15's schedule, is yet to be confirmed. The Watch Lite, however, is an EU-only product.

Get in early for the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus is offering £100 off for UK buyers pre-ordering, plus a free 120W plug and magnetic case. If you're trading in then there's further incentive, with a 'coupon of up to £100'. Students can enjoy an extra 10% off, too.

The OnePlus Pad Go 2, meanwhile, has a £50 off for pre-orders and – get this – a free Watch worth £249 bundled in (although, there's 'limited stock' of this promotion, so assume first come, first served).