Chromecast with Google TV just got the massive free update that's been promised for months

Quick Summary It may now be discontinued, but there's still life in the Chromecast with Google TV yet. Android 14 has finally arrived for Google's older streaming devices and it brings a few new features. However, some users have started to report new issues too.

Google has started to roll out its long-promised Android 14 update to Chromecast with Google TV devices, which not only brings the OS up to Google TV Streamer standards, it adds a couple of neat new features.

The update – labelled UTTC.241218.004 – upgrades a Chromecast wth Google TV from Android 12 to 14 and is especially useful for those who purchased a new remote recently.

The Google TV Streamer launched at the tail end of last year with a new Voice Remote which can also be used with the latest Chromecast streaming devices. However, if you bought one at the time, you'd have found out that some of the features didn't work.

This latest update rectifies that – you can now use the Find My Remote functionality and choose what the Customisable Button does. This is detailed in the release notes (via 9to5Google):

Upgrade Android TV version from 12 to 14

The Google TV Streamer Voice Remote supports Find My Remote and Customisable Button

Security Patch Updates to January 2025

System Stability and Improvements

We're still awaiting details of other features added with the new firmware, although it also seems to have come with an issue or two.

In a second report, 9to5Google claims that some users have experienced problems after downloading the update. Some are saying that their external drives and other USB devices are no longer working with their Chromecasts.

This is thought to be caused by the way it now handles power distribution, with low power warnings being reported for multi-purpose adapters.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Others claims that there are now issues with the colour profile and in the settings menu.

They seem to be fairly isolated at present, but worth taking note of if you haven't updated your device yet.

Certainly, Google has its hands full trying to fix far bigger problems with older-generation Chromecast streamers at present – they can't even cast.