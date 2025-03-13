Your older Chromecast might be borked, but Google promises a fix

Quick Summary Users of ageing Chromecast and Chromecast Audio devices can't currently Cast. The issue appears to be at Google's end and a fix is promised "soon", but users are warned not to factory reset their devices.

If you've got an older Chromecast or Chromecast audio, you're probably aware of a problem they're currently facing – they're not casting.

The issue has been apparent for several days now, and while Google has promised to issue a fix, it isn't available just yet. The company is also warning users not to factory reset their streaming devices.

Users of the second-gen Chromecast and the Chromecast Audio have been getting error messages since 9 March telling them their "untrusted device... couldn't be verified". The problems aren't happening with more recent models, such as the Chromecast with Google TV dongled, just those launched in 2015.

What to do when your Chromecast won't Cast

Google acknowledged the issue on 10 March and issued advice the following day urging people not to factory reset their devices. For some users, a factory reset could then prevent them from setting their device up as normal, effectively locking them out of their own hardware.

Google said: "The team has identified the cause for this as well and is currently working on a fix."

The day after that, Google began contacting customers directly: "We apologise for the issue and understand your frustration. We are working to roll out a fix as soon as possible and will share updates and guidance on the Nest Community page."

And that's where we're at right now. Google knows about the issues, it seems to know what's causing them, and it's promising a fix "as soon as possible".

The problem seems to be at Google's end, as its security system doesn't appear to be recognising some Chromecasts as valid devices – so there's some consolation there. Hopefully, the fix is made it should solve everybody's issue instantly.

For now, though, Google says it's sorry and thanks you for your patience.