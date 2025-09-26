Amazon Fire TV devices are about to change forever – and I'm not sure how I feel about it
Amazon reportedly has big plans for its Fire TV streamers, including a complete system change
Quick Summary
Amazon will reportedly reveal a new operating system for its Fire TV devices during an event next Tuesday, 30 September.
This will replace Fire OS, which is a custom version of Android. The new Vega OS has been completely built in-house, it's claimed.
Amazon could announce a major change for its Fire TV devices during its annual hardware event next week. It is claimed to be switching the system they operate on, which may have major ramifications for apps, streaming quality and general operation.
This is not the first time we've heard of such plans – it was touted back in November 2023 – but it now seems the retail and tech giant is ready to take action.
According to The Verge (via 9to5Google), Amazon will reveal Vega OS during its devices event on 30 September. This is said to be replacing Fire OS and the Android system it is based on.
As 9to5Google points out, Vega OS has been in the pipeline for a while (hence the 2023 reports), and Amazon itself revealed its existence in a job advert: "The Prime Video Fire TV organisation is seeking an engineering leader that will help in building a Vega OS product that will delight customers worldwide," it said.
The ad also revealed that the Vega OS product is planned for release this year.
We're not expecting the software to be available as an update for existing Fire TV devices or televisions, they will continue to run on Fire OS and be supported going forward. However, new devices could launch soon on the platform.
Personally, I'm pleased that existing Fire TV Stick and set owners will continue to be able to use their devices as per normal. Where I am concerned is whether the new Vega OS models will support as many apps – especially the major streaming services, other than Prime Video.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
I suspect we'll see a fair few of the games available on Fire OS (thanks to its Android core) disappear on the newer system.
As an aside, it's believed that any new Fire Tablets the company makes will run on the latest Android, not Vega OS, so they are unlikely to be affected. In fact, it's thought that Fire OS will no longer be a thing on that range either, so app compatibility might increase.
We should find out more in just a few days, with new Echo speakers and a Kindle or two also said to be making appearance during the New York event. We'll keep you posted.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.