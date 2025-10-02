Philips TVs get a drastic update that will seriously benefit your viewing experience

Quick summary There's an update coming to some Philips TV models that will allow connection to coloured smart bulbs via Matter. The new AmbiScape system replaces the Ambilight+Hue system that was discontinued in 2023.

The stand-out feature of Philips TVs for many years has been Ambilight – the built-in LEDs that cast coloured light onto the wall behind your TV. It creates atmosphere, makes viewing more immersive and it looks great – and now it's going to look even better thanks to AmbiScape.

To understand the context here we have to wind back a couple of years. Up until 2022, it was possible to link your Philips Ambilight TV with Philips Hue lights. But for the last few years, that feature hasn't been available.

The advantage of linking those lights is that you can expand the Ambilight experience from just around the TV, to spread it across the room. That can create an all-encompassing light show. I like the system so much that's exactly what I did with my older Philips OLED TV and I love the results.

Known as Ambilight+Hue, the system was dropped in 2023, as parts of the Philips brand moved in different directions. The TV brand is produced by TP Vision today (in Europe), while Hue lights are under the stewardship of Signify.

But it looks to be coming back – and in arguably an even better form.

What is AmbiScape?

According to Toengel's Philips Blog, there's a new solution called AmbiScape, which will lean on Matter to make that connection instead. Because it uses Matter, it will also work with bulbs from other manufacturers, so you don't have to use the expensive Hue coloured bulbs, you can use something else.

Using Matter also means it will work with the Hue Bridge 2.0, so it could be a solution that benefits a much wider number of users than before.

The supported TVs is said to include the OLED 760 and OLED 770, MLED950, MLED 910, MLED 920 and models from the PUS9000 series. These are 2025 TVs that run on Titan OS. It's unknown whether Philip's Android or Google TVs will get an update to support the system, but it's said that support will be wider in forthcoming 2026 models.

Bulbs from IKEA, Osram, Nanoleaf, WiZ and Hue are said to be supported, but without having all the component parts, it's not something that can be tested as yet.

AmbiScape should become available on those TVs listed above following a software update, after which the option to add bulbs to expand the Ambilight effect should in the Ambilight settings.