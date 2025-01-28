Move over LG OLED, new Philips TVs have a unique and unbeatable feature

Quick Summary The Philips OLED+910 and OLED+950 feature the latest 'META Technology 3.0 OLED panel', as found in the LG OLED G5, but with four-sided Ambilight in both sets the brand offers a unique feature. The OLED+910 comes in 55-, 65- and 77-inch sizes, featuring an integrated 3.1 channel Bowers & Wilkins sound system, while the OLED+950 comes in 65- and 77-inch sizes, featuring more advanced dual processing for the utmost picture quality.

It's been quite a year for the best OLED TV announcements already, with the CES 2025 show becoming the battleground for many major companies' launches. From the Samsung S95F to LG OLED G5, it proved the OLED energy is strong for 2025.

Mere weeks later and there's another major player here to announce its champion line-up. Philips has revealed its OLED+910 and OLED+950 models, representing the brightest and best the company has ever offered. Both models feature the latest 'META Technology 3.0 OLED panel', as sourced from LG.

What's interesting about this new panel type is that it's a four-layer construction, meaning greater brightness can be achieved – up to 3700 nits, Philips claims. But while the LG G5 will perform similar to this, where Philips delivers a truly unique experience is in its Ambilight offering.

Ambilight, which uses LEDs around each set's edges, projects a real-time illumination onto surrounding surfaces, creating an even more immersive viewing experience. While the top-of-the-line OLED 959 features Philips' newer Ambilight plus, the OLED 910 and OLED 950 feature the usual Ambilight format – but on all four sides.

(Image credit: Philips)

Following on from the Philips OLED 909 model, the OLED 910 continues many of the strengths offered by the previous set. There's a 3.1 channel Bowers & Wilkins sound system, for example, while the 9th Gen P5 AI engine upgrades the picture processing prowess. The OLED 950, meanwhile, doubles down with a dual processor for even greater AI advantages – but loses the Bowers collaboration.

Design is a key point of differentiation too. The Philips OLED 910 is available in 55-, 65- and 77-inch sizes, with a black metal frame bezel and grey Kvadrat Audiomix cloth covering the front speaker, while grey diamante angled feet finish the design. The OLED 950, meanwhile, comes in 65- and 77-inch sizes only, and features a "minimalist black metal bezel" and diamante angled black sheen feet.

There's no word on pricing at this stage, only that the OLED 910 and OLED 950 will join Philips' other models for its 2025 range, including the OLED810 and OLED760 mid-tier models, MLED910 and MLED950 Mini-LED models, and PUS9000 'The One' QLED model. The OLED 910 will launch first, in June, with the OLED 950 due later, in September.