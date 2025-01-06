I tried Samsung's best new OLED TV and one feature makes the S95F a game-changing upgrade

When it comes to the best TVs, Samsung is always a front-runner. Indeed, last year's T3 Awards gave the Best OLED TV trophy to Samsung's top-of-the-line QD-OLED model, the S95D. Now, at CES 2025, the Korean giant has just revealed its 2025 equivalent with a brand new display technology to take things up a level.

The Samsung S95F (yes, there's no 'E' – that letter was skipped!) is the 2025 model in question, which promises to be brighter than its S95D predecessor. But more importantly than that is the upgrade of the OLED 'Glare Free' technology to its second-generation format – which, as its name suggests, negates glare from surrounding ambient lighting sources.

I was hugely impressed by Samsung's The Frame model when that first debuted an anti-glare coating that really had to be seen to be believed. While barely affecting the overall picture quality, the panel is able to diffuse ambient light and deliver a much less reflective surface – the new version is even less disruptive, allowing better black levels. And Samsung is going all-out with the tech – which also appears on its QN990F 8K TV, QN90F 4K champ, and The Frame Pro, each of which were also revealed for the top-tier 2025 range.

Like its predecessor, the S95F comes in a range of screen sizes: there's 55-, 65- and 77-inches to cater for those wanting the most popular screen sizes for the living room. This year, however, there's a new 83-inch model too – although, somewhat confusingly, as QD-OLED panels aren't made in that size, it's actually a WOLED panel, sourced from LG, with picture quality most likely comparable to the new LG OLED C5.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

The S95F's panel is also brighter than its predecessor, thanks to an upgrade in the panel type, which combines Quantum Dot tech with OLED for maximal effect. Not that I saw this at CES 2025 – as the 83-inch panel differs. Anyway, that shift could see a peak brightness of 4000-nits – which is potentially a third brighter year on year. It seems the brightness wars are only just beginning, with LG's OLED G5 also going all-out with an entirely new multi-layered OLED structure.

Below the S95F model there are other QD-OLED variants also introduced: the S90F (an upgrade to the S90D) and S85F, available from 42- through to 83-inch sizes. They're not as highly specified as the S95F, though, so expect lower brightness levels from these panels and for the Glare Free tech to dip to Anti Glare instead.

At present there's no price or availability information about these latest panels, but if last year's cycle was anything to go by then don't anticipate being able to buy a new 'F' panel until the middle of the year – with pricing perhaps being revealed in March time. But if you're looking for an anti-reflective panel then I'm sure it'll be worth the wait and saving up for, as the S95F appears to be a stunner.

