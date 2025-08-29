LG TVs getting a huge image upgrade – including older models too

Quick Summary LG is rolling out Gallery+, a huge image gallery containing works of art, game images and "cinematic moments" with Google Photos integration. It's coming to 2025 TVs first and then as an upgrade for older models later this year.

Samsung's excellent The Frame TVs have a new rival. LG's 2025 OLED and QNED TVs are getting a new "visual curation service" the company calls Gallery+. It delivers thousands of selectable images including famous works of art.

The art TV market is getting as crowded as The Louvre at lunchtime. In addition to Samsung, other manufacturers, including Hisense and TCL, also offer gallery TVs. Hisense has the Canvas and TCL has the NXTFrame, for example.

However, LG is adding the capability to existing TVs, so you don't need a dedicated set. And it'll also roll out to "eligible older models" before the end of the year.

The Gallery+ contains over 4,000 images, including works of art, "cinematic moments", photography and "game-inspired scenes". You choose any of them to display on your TV in full screen, to mitigate the fact that there's a huge black slab of glass in the middle of your living room.

The Gallery+ service is coming to 2025-model LG TVs first. (Image credit: LG)

LG Gallery+: key features

Essentially, Gallery+ turns your TV into a picture frame when there's nothing playing.

You can choose between a static artwork or a slideshow, and you can supplement the images with background audio. You can choose between Always-On and Screensaver modes, and the TV will monitor the room's lighting conditions and adjust the display accordingly.

There will be two versions of the Gallery+ service. First, there's a paid-for subscription version, for which pricing hasn't yet been announced. It'll give you access to the entire collection. There will also be a free tier that delivers a "curated" selection of images.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

New images will be added each month and the app also integrates with Google Photos for your own images and AI creations.

This is interesting because as good as The Frame TVs are, they're also relatively expensive. Many LG TVs cost considerably less for the same panel size, so this could be an interesting, affordable alternative for arty types – provided you don't need The Frame TVs' matte finish, which is designed specifically to make images look their best.