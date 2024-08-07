TCL and Bang & Olufsen partner for luxury alternative to Samsung's The Frame TV

Quick Summary
TCL has unveiled a TV range that draws comparison with Samsung's The Frame models.
However, the NXTFRAME Pro stands apart thanks to the inclusion of a soundbar and subwoofer made in collaboration with Bang & Olufsen.
TCL has announced a new TV range that's designed to complement your home décor when switched off. Much like Samsung's The Frame TVs, the NXTFRAME and NXTFRAME Pro models display artwork when not being watched.
They are also superthin – measuring just 1.1-inches deep – so sit flushed to the wall. And a combination of an off-white bezel and wood-coloured magnetic frame, makes them look like works of art rather than traditional TVs.
There are two versions in the lineup, with the NXTFRAME Pro coming with an additional, matching wireless 3.1.2 soundbar and subwoofer. These have been created in collaboration with Bang & Olufsen.
Along with B&O's trademark audio signature, the sound system comes with the brand's BeoSonic technology. This enables you to customise and refine the sound experience.
In terms of the picture performance and specifications, the NXTFRAME range is comparable to many of the best TVs available today. The Pro model and standard NXTFRAME TV each features a QLED Pro panel, with HDR Ultra and Dolby Vision IQ support.
The screen has a "highly matte" finish and is anti-reflective, to mimic a painting effect. There are also pre-installed library of art that can be displayed.
As a TV, it comes with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and comes with VRR (variable refresh rate) technology that's great for gaming, either through an Xbox Series X/S, PS5 or PC. Each set also sports its own game mode and AMD FreeSync Premium support.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Google TV is on-board to provide access to streaming services and smart features, including voice control, and there are three HDMI inputs with one compatible with eARC.
Audio formats supported include Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and DTS Virtual:X.
The TCL NXTFRAME TV comes in 55-, 65-, 75- and 85-inch screen sizes, with prices ranging from $1,499.99 to $3,999.99.
The TCL NXTFRAME Pro TV with the B&O tuned soundbar and subwoofer combo is available in the same screen sizes, but starts at $1,999.99. The 85-inch variant is priced at $4,999.99.
Both versions will be available in the US from September 2024. We're awaiting UK price and availability details.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
Massive 75-inch TCL TV suddenly drops to lowest-ever price on Amazon – only $599!
There's $300 off the gigantic TCL Q6 in the Amazon spring sale
By David Nield Published
-
TCL NXTPaper 14 Pro takes e-readers to a whole new level
Is it a tablet or an e-reader? Why not both
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
This ultra-bright mini-LED TV is the display of my dreams
TCL's next flagship looks fantastic
By Andy Sansom Published
-
TCL - Greatest Connected Experience
How Technology Inspires the Next Generation on the Biggest Stage in the World
By Sponsored Published
-
TCL 6-series 55R635 Roku TV (2020) review: a quality picture for cost-conscious buyers
Amid rising prices, the TCL 6-series Roku TV remains a solid 4K TV for a bargain price
By John R. Quain Published
-
TCL 10 5G review: 5G and a big screen on a budget
The TCL 10 5G gives you plenty of value for your money
By David Nield Last updated
-
TCL 10 Pro review: a stunning screen combined with a great price
T3's TCL 10 Pro review is here
By David Nield Published