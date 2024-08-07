TCL and Bang & Olufsen partner for luxury alternative to Samsung's The Frame TV

Quick Summary TCL has unveiled a TV range that draws comparison with Samsung's The Frame models. However, the NXTFRAME Pro stands apart thanks to the inclusion of a soundbar and subwoofer made in collaboration with Bang & Olufsen.

TCL has announced a new TV range that's designed to complement your home décor when switched off. Much like Samsung's The Frame TVs, the NXTFRAME and NXTFRAME Pro models display artwork when not being watched.

They are also superthin – measuring just 1.1-inches deep – so sit flushed to the wall. And a combination of an off-white bezel and wood-coloured magnetic frame, makes them look like works of art rather than traditional TVs.

There are two versions in the lineup, with the NXTFRAME Pro coming with an additional, matching wireless 3.1.2 soundbar and subwoofer. These have been created in collaboration with Bang & Olufsen.

Along with B&O's trademark audio signature, the sound system comes with the brand's BeoSonic technology. This enables you to customise and refine the sound experience.

In terms of the picture performance and specifications, the NXTFRAME range is comparable to many of the best TVs available today. The Pro model and standard NXTFRAME TV each features a QLED Pro panel, with HDR Ultra and Dolby Vision IQ support.

The screen has a "highly matte" finish and is anti-reflective, to mimic a painting effect. There are also pre-installed library of art that can be displayed.

As a TV, it comes with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and comes with VRR (variable refresh rate) technology that's great for gaming, either through an Xbox Series X/S, PS5 or PC. Each set also sports its own game mode and AMD FreeSync Premium support.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Google TV is on-board to provide access to streaming services and smart features, including voice control, and there are three HDMI inputs with one compatible with eARC.

Audio formats supported include Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and DTS Virtual:X.

The TCL NXTFRAME TV comes in 55-, 65-, 75- and 85-inch screen sizes, with prices ranging from $1,499.99 to $3,999.99.

The TCL NXTFRAME Pro TV with the B&O tuned soundbar and subwoofer combo is available in the same screen sizes, but starts at $1,999.99. The 85-inch variant is priced at $4,999.99.

Both versions will be available in the US from September 2024. We're awaiting UK price and availability details.