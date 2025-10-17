Every OnePlus phone getting Android 16 confirmed – with all dates revealed

Quick summary OnePlus has shared a comprehensive breakdown of the OxygenOS 16 update which is based on Android 16. The company has also shared a timeline for the update and confirmed the phones that will receive it.

OnePlus has gone to town to update its customers on what they're getting from OxygenOS 16. The company had a full event for the new software release and has even gone as far as confirming the schedule for phones to be updated.

We recently updated you on OnePlus' plans for Android 16, with an update counter on its website which some might have seen as a little over the top. But it's a great commitment to the software updating process and the level of detail that's now been supplied is impressive.

Via a community post, OnePlus has detailed exactly what OxygenOS 16 is bringing, as well as the full list of OnePlus phones to get the update and when that's going to happen, starting with the OnePlus 13.

Starting with the content of the update, OnePlus is naturally talking about how it is smooth and fast and how AI is getting deeper integration.

There's a collection of AI features that are highlighted – Mind Space working with the Plus Key (on some phones) where you log your ideas, creating collections of ideas and with Google Gemini integrated, allowing voice searching, as well as with Gemini able to use the information in Mind Space too.

Then there's AI Writer and AI Recorder features, like creating a mind map or using AI for noise cancellation so recordings are cleaner.

There's changes to the customisation options, photo editing tweaks, new easter eggs and a whole lot more which you can check out on the forum post.

Which OnePlus phones will get Android 16 and when?

OnePlus has provided a full schedule for the roll-out of OxygenOS 16 on its phones and tablets, broken down into three different time segments. The company has clarified that these updates will roll-out in batches, that there will be regional and carrier variations – and some devices might not get all the features.

Here are the confirmed OnePlus phones for OxygenOS 16:

From November 2025:

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus Open

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12R

OnePlus Pad 3

OnePlus Pad 2

From December 2025:

OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11R 5G

OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus Nord CE5

OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

From Q1 2026:

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

OnePlus Nord CE4

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G

OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Pad Lite