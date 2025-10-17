Every OnePlus phone getting Android 16 confirmed – with all dates revealed
OnePlus has gone the extra mile to update customers about OxygenOS 16
Quick summary
OnePlus has shared a comprehensive breakdown of the OxygenOS 16 update which is based on Android 16.
The company has also shared a timeline for the update and confirmed the phones that will receive it.
OnePlus has gone to town to update its customers on what they're getting from OxygenOS 16. The company had a full event for the new software release and has even gone as far as confirming the schedule for phones to be updated.
We recently updated you on OnePlus' plans for Android 16, with an update counter on its website which some might have seen as a little over the top. But it's a great commitment to the software updating process and the level of detail that's now been supplied is impressive.
Via a community post, OnePlus has detailed exactly what OxygenOS 16 is bringing, as well as the full list of OnePlus phones to get the update and when that's going to happen, starting with the OnePlus 13.
Starting with the content of the update, OnePlus is naturally talking about how it is smooth and fast and how AI is getting deeper integration.
There's a collection of AI features that are highlighted – Mind Space working with the Plus Key (on some phones) where you log your ideas, creating collections of ideas and with Google Gemini integrated, allowing voice searching, as well as with Gemini able to use the information in Mind Space too.
Then there's AI Writer and AI Recorder features, like creating a mind map or using AI for noise cancellation so recordings are cleaner.
There's changes to the customisation options, photo editing tweaks, new easter eggs and a whole lot more which you can check out on the forum post.
Which OnePlus phones will get Android 16 and when?
OnePlus has provided a full schedule for the roll-out of OxygenOS 16 on its phones and tablets, broken down into three different time segments. The company has clarified that these updates will roll-out in batches, that there will be regional and carrier variations – and some devices might not get all the features.
Here are the confirmed OnePlus phones for OxygenOS 16:
From November 2025:
- OnePlus 13
- OnePlus 13R
- OnePlus 13s
- OnePlus Open
- OnePlus 12
- OnePlus 12R
- OnePlus Pad 3
- OnePlus Pad 2
From December 2025:
- OnePlus 11 5G
- OnePlus 11R 5G
- OnePlus Nord 5
- OnePlus Nord CE5
- OnePlus Nord 4
- OnePlus Nord 3 5G
From Q1 2026:
- OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
- OnePlus Nord CE4
- OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G
- OnePlus Pad
- OnePlus Pad Lite
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
