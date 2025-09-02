Dolby Vision 2 is coming as arguably the biggest TV upgrade in a generation
Dolby has announced a major evolution of its HDR technology
Quick Summary
Dolby Vision 2 is the next-level of Dolby's HDR picture technology and introduces a number of new features to enhance viewing.
New TVs set to be announced by Hisense will be among the first to support it.
Dolby has announced the next-generation of its HDR picture technology, Dolby Vision.
Called simply Dolby Vision 2, it will use a redesigned, more powerful image engine to enhance TV and movie content even further. This also includes live sports and even games.
As well as more precise HDR performance, the new tech will use AI to optimise images, with a suite of tools under the banner of Content Intelligence that can enhance your TVs output based on the content and ambient conditions.
This includes the capability of enhancing the picture based on your room's lighting conditions, using new Light Sense technology. And while that's been possible before, thanks to Dolby Vision IQ, this runs with new reference lighting data and more advanced detection techniques.
There's Precision Black, which Dolby explains will enhance images to make dark areas of the screen clearer and with more clarity without negatively impacting black levels and "artistic intent".
And there are new sports and gaming optimisation technologies to specifically enhance dedicated content. This includes white point adjustments and motion control.
Speaking of motion, a new Authentic Motion feature can be used by studios and broadcasters when creating Dolby Vision 2 content. This will reduce judder on a shot-by-shot basis.
When will my TV get Dolby Vision 2?
Sadly, Dolby Vision 2 will not be arriving as an upgrade to existing TVs (or projectors). While it will be backward compatible with Dolby Vision content, you will need a TV or device that supports the new format.
Hisense is the first TV manufacturer to announce compatibility, with new models set to be announced during IFA 2025 in Berlin this week. They will be powered by the MediaTek Pentonic 800 processor running the "Miravision" Pro PQ Engine. This is the first chip to support Dolby Vision 2.
"This represents exactly the kind of innovation Hisense customers expect from premium television experiences," said the general manager of Hisense TV product marketing, Sonny Ming.
"Dolby Vision 2 jointly with Hisense RGB-MiniLED Technology, can not only deliver dramatically astonishing pictures, but also increases the potential of TVs with ultra-wide colour and ultra-high brightness, which haven't been possible until today.”
Studios will also need to encode their movies and shows with Dolby Vision 2, with CANAL+ being the first to announce its support.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
