My next TV upgrade will be for this one Dolby Vision 2 feature

Every year we get new TVs that make bold promises about changing how we'll experience the screen. A lot of it can be incremental at best and marketing claims at worst. But I think Dolby Vision 2 will be different.

This jump forward in high dynamic range (HDR), in which a TV can control the 'steps' between light and dark to a more considerable degree, was enhanced when Dolby Vision arrived back in 2014. The tech's sequel brings more tools to make that even more impactful for at-home experiences.

I'm genuinely excited, as Dolby Vision 2 promises to give creators the tools to make movies and shows as they want them to appear in your living room. Yes, we will need to upgrade our TVs. But if, like me, you do that every 5 years or so – only at the next big jump – then Dolby Vision 2 is a big reason to do so.

Next level Dolby deep tech

Why is Dolby Vision 2 so special?

If you started watching the above video and gave up shortly after, fair enough. It's very technical, much like the Dolby Vision 2 back-end. So, to avoid that and focus on the excitement, I'll tell you which aspect of this new HDR format is worth shouting about.

Dolby Vision 2 can enhance a picture based on your room's lighting conditions. It does this with a new Light Sense technology. And while the Dolby Vision IQ version could do this to some degree before, Dolby Vision 2 uses new reference lighting data and AI detection techniques for better results in any given viewer's living room.

(Image credit: Dolby)

That's the key part about this: it's not just Dolby Vision to make that big-screen cinema experience better, it's designed to bring that kind of experience even more realistically into your home.

That's because a TV will be able to take into account what's happening in a room in real-time and, using dynamic metadata, adjust the picture accordingly. And as the format lets creators set specific TV actions, the end results should be as close to intended as possible.

Which is a long way of saying you'll end up with fewer crushed shadows, no more washed-out highlights and, crucially, no more of those too-dark-to-see moments either.

What will feature Dolby Vision 2?

(Image credit: Future)

One of the big questions left lingering is which TVs will offer Dolby Vision 2. Since Dolby requires a licence, presumably not all brands will be on board for all their sets. Heck, that's why HDR10 was born in the first place.

Confirmed thus far, however, is that Hisense and TCL will have the first panels. They're not announced as yet, but I suspect 2026 is the time when we'll have more information. Presumably with other brands to follow.

Crucially, beyond the TVs themselves, there should be lots of content. Most of the best streaming services play with Dolby Vision already, so when creators begin to grade with Dolby Vision 2 in mind, it should mean more movies and shows to appreciate.

So, my new TV is closer than ever – and I'm getting ready to break open my piggy bank as the next big jump forward in TV tech approaches.