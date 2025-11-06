Just when you got used to HDR and Dolby Vision, TV tech is changing all over again

Quick Summary Samsung has demoed HDR 10+ Advanced for the first time – it's next-gen HDR tech to take on Dolby Vision 2. As with Dolby's system, it's likely you'll need a new TV with HDR 10+ Advanced support. We doubt older sets will be updated.

We brought you news a couple of months ago that Dolby was upgrading its HDR picture technology for future TVs, and now its biggest rival has revealed similar.

Dolby Vision 2 will utilise a redesigned, more powerful picture processing engine and enhanced AI to optimise images beyond existing tech, and now there's a forthcoming alternative from the makers of HDR itself.

Unveiled by Samsung during an event in Korea, HDR 10+ Advanced is the next generation of the other main HDR format. And like Dolby Vision 2, it will be AI-powered to present even more precise tone mapping and image optimisation.

Also like Dolby's updated technology, HDR 10+ Advanced will only be available in new TVs likely coming next year.

According to Australia's Channel News, the new tech was demonstrated on side-by-side Micro RGB displays – one showing content in the upgraded format, the other in the existing HDR 10+.

The site says that the comparison showed a "clear uptick in brightness, depth and colour fidelity". It intelligently assess content frame-by-frame to adjust image presentation in real-time, and can even change the picture signature depending on the genre.

HDR 10+ Advanced: who will support it?

That's much the same as Dolby Vision 2, although Samsung's technology – as with HDR 10 and HDR 10+ – is open source, so any manufacturer can choose to adopt it. TV firms have to pay a licence fee to Dolby to use its tech.

That generally doesn't mean much to most TV manufacturers, who do support Dolby Vision on the vast majority of their sets, but Samsung itself is one that refuses.

Renowned TV expert Steve May (who also regularly writes for T3) has also suggested that Amazon Prime Video will be the first streaming service to adopt HDR 10+ Advanced. It is already working on programming with support, it's claimed.

Sadly though, you'll need a new set to benefit. And it's unclear yet whether existing streaming devices will be compatible, or if Amazon also plans to release another new Fire TV Stick that'll support it, for example.

We should see more at CES 2026 in January, with T3 treading the halls in Las Vegas to bring you all the latest.