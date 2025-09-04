Eufy’s new bullet security camera is here – and it has its most advanced solar panel yet

QUICK SUMMARY Eufy has debuted its new bullet-PTZ security camera at IFA 2025. The EufyCam S4 has two camera lenses in one device, and its most powerful solar panel yet for constant charging.

At IFA 2025, Eufy has announced a whole fleet of new smart home devices, including the EufyCam S4. The new security camera has its most advanced and powerful solar panel yet, and offers two camera lenses for the price of one.

The EufyCam S4 is a bullet-PTZ camera, meaning it combines a ‘bullet’ camera with pan, tilt and zoom functionality to capture wider angles and views. How Eufy has done this is by stacking one camera on top of another so you get a clearer vision of what’s happening outside of your home.

Using its 16 MP triple lens, the EufyCam S4 has 130° fixed wide angle views and 360° tracking. Once the bullet camera detects a target, the PTZ feature locks on to it and keeps tracking until the subject is out of frame. The camera also has 4K+ Dual 2K resolution and four LED spotlights for colour night vision.

More and more security cameras are now being developed with solar panels for constant, eco-friendly recharging. The EufyCam S4 is no exception, and Eufy claims that it’s its most powerful solar panel yet.

The EufyCam S4’s solar panel needs at least an hour of direct sunlight everyday for a full charge. What’s even better is that the solar panel is detachable, so it can sit atop the camera or you can move it to a spot where it receives more sunlight.

(Image credit: Eufy)

With detection in mind, Eufy has packed the EufyCam S4 with lots of tracking features. It automatically zooms up to 50 metres to capture more details and zooms out when more people or objects appear in frame.

The EufyCam S4 also works with its HomeBase S360 – which is sold separately – which has BionicMind AI recognition that recognises and detects faces, people, pets and vehicles. The HomeBase S360 also unlocks encrypted local storage so it doesn’t require a monthly subscription .

Speaking of subscriptions, the EufyCam S4 uses radar and PIR to minimise false alerts and notifications via the Eufy app. The app also allows you to customise zones and schedules so the built-in red and blue warning light and siren are only triggered when a potential threat or intruder appears.

Pricing and availability of the EufyCam S4 has yet to be announced, but judging by Eufy’s success within the security camera market this year, the EufyCam S4 could be its best outdoor model yet.