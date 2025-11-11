Tapo's new outdoor smart plug has arrived – and it's smarter (and cheaper) than you’d think

QUICK SUMMARY TP-Link has officially launched the Tapo P410M Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug as its latest Matter-compatible device designed for outdoor use. The plug is IP54-rated for dust and water protection and operates between -20°C and +50°C. It's priced at €24.90 and has arrived in Europe first, with more information available via Tapo's website.

Back at IFA 2025, TP-Link revealed the Tapo P410M Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug as the latest addition to its smart home lineup. At the time, all we really knew was that it was on the way and would support Matter, but details were otherwise pretty thin.

Now, the P410M has officially launched, and a lot of those unanswered questions have finally been cleared up. It’s IP54-certified, meaning it’s protected against dust and water splashes, and it’s built to handle temperatures between -20°C and +50°C, making it ideal for year-round outdoor use.

However, what really surprised me is the price. I initially assumed this would be a US exclusive based on the early previews, but it’s actually arrived in Europe first, priced at just €24.90 – around £20 or $25.

(Image credit: TP-Link)

The P410M includes zero-cross switching to reduce electrical stress, as well as built-in overheat, overload and child-safety protection. Once it’s set up, it can be controlled via the Tapo app or with Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri Shortcuts. Users can also create automated schedules, timers and routines.

Another standout feature is its real-time energy monitoring with bidirectional flow detection, which tracks both power use and energy feedback. There's also a handy Away Mode which automatically turns devices on and off at different times to give the appearance that someone is home.

(Image credit: TP-Link)