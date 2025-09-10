There's a new Tapo outdoor smart plug on the way – and it's Matter-compatible

QUICK SUMMARY TP-Link has launched its new Tapo P410M Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug at IFA, and it's Matter-compatible for easy integration across ecosystems. Pricing and release details haven’t been confirmed yet, but if it follows the P400M, it should stay affordable.

TP-Link has just announced that the P410M Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug is the latest addition to its Tapo lineup. It was unveiled at IFA last week alongside the brand’s new dual-lens security camera, the Tapo C675D Kit.

The P410M is Matter-compatible, meaning it’ll integrate well with a wide range of other smart home devices and ecosystems – a must-have these days as Matter quickly becomes the standard.

Pricing and availability are still to be confirmed, but if it follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, the Tapo P400M, we’re hoping it stays just as affordable. However, there's a strong chance the new model will be exclusive to the US, based off launch images and product history.

(Image credit: TP-Link)

Through the Tapo app, users will be able to schedule devices to turn on and off, track solar saving predictions, and check energy consumption. There’s also an Away Mode that switches devices at intervals to make it look like someone’s home. Its Matter-compatibility also means you can also control it with voice commands via Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri.

On the hardware side, the P410M includes zero-crossing detection for extra safety, overload protection, and an IP54 rating, making it dust- and splash-resistant for outdoor use.