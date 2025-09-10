The new Tapo security camera combines three of my all-time favourite features

QUICK SUMMARY TP-Link has unveiled its new security camera, the TP-Link Tapo C675D Kit. It's a dual-lens 4K security camera with a dedicated solar panel for autonomous power, a 169° wide-angle view, IP65 weather resistance, and colour night vision. Launching in 2026, pricing is still to be confirmed.

I didn’t want to get my hopes up, but deep down I was crossing my fingers that TP-Link would drop something new at IFA last week. After all, its recent run of security cameras has been incredibly impressive – and luckily, the smart home brand didn’t disappoint.

TP-Link has launched the new Tapo C675D Kit, its latest dual-lens security camera. Much like the C246D that launched back in July, it packs two cameras into one design, but this time both lenses shoot in 4K instead of 3K.

That alone is exciting, but TP-Link went further by adding a handful of my favourite features.

(Image credit: TP-Link)

Firstly, a dedicated solar panel has been added for autonomous power. That means true flexibility for outdoor placement without worrying about wiring or constant charging. It’s something we’ve been seeing more often in the best security cameras recently, and once you try it, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.

The camera also comes with a 169-degree wide-angle lens, improved IP65 weather resistance, and of course, colour night vision – a must-have in my book after testing it on other models. Add to that synchronised smart tracking across both lenses, and person, vehicle and animal detection, you’ve got a seriously well-rounded package.

The Tapo C675D Kit is set to hit stores in 2026, though pricing is still to be confirmed. Based on what I’ve seen so far, it’s shaping up to be one of TP-Link’s most exciting releases yet, and I can’t wait to try it out hands-on.