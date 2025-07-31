Tapo’s new security camera is here – and it has the best design I’ve ever seen

QUICK SUMMARY Tapo has launched its latest security camera, the C246D Dual Lens 2K Pan Tilt Security Camera. It stands out with its clever dual-lens design, offering wide-angle and telephoto views in one compact camera. It’s available now in Europe and North America for £84.99/€74.99/$69.99, and buyers can grab it directly from Tapo or over on Amazon.

The best security cameras usually keep things pretty simple when it comes to design. You might get the occasional solar panel or built-in floodlight, but for the most part, they all follow a similar look. That’s why Tapo’s latest release really caught my eye, and I think it might be my favourite camera design to date.

The Tapo C246D Dual Lens 2K Pan Tilt Security Camera is Tapo’s first model with two 2K 3MP lenses, letting you monitor two different areas of your property at the same time. The upper camera has a wide-angle lens with a 125° field of view, whilst the lower one is a 6mm telephoto that can pan a full 360° and tilt up to 135°. The lower camera can also automatically track movement, adjusting its position to follow people or objects in real time.

The C246D is also packed with a variety of night vision features. Users can capture footage in full colour using the built-in spotlights or switch to classic infrared for a more discreet setup. There's also a Smart Mode which decides for you based on lighting conditions.

Storage-wise, it supports up to a 512 GB microSD card (sold separately), or you can opt for cloud storage via a Tapo Care subscription.