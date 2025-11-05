Tapo’s new security kit is a floodlight, solar panel and pan/tilt camera in one

QUICK SUMMARY TP-Link has announced the Tapo C615F Kit, a solar-powered, floodlight, pan/tilt security camera. Expected to officially launch later this year, the Tapo C615F Kit offers 360° coverage, AI detection and smart lighting.

Watch out, Arlo and Ring! TP-Link has just announced its latest security camera, and it combines multiple security features into one clever device. The Tapo C615F Kit combines – deep breath everyone – a floodlight, solar panel and pan/tilt camera in just one device to offer full surveillance and protection.

This year’s best security cameras have taken a ‘more is more’ approach. Alongside smart tech and AI detection, many security cameras have combined multiple features into one device, with solar panels and floodlights becoming the most popular additions.

The Tapo C615F Kit is no exception and sounds like it has everything you could possibly want from a security camera. As a wire-free, floodlight, pan/tilt security camera, the Tapo C615F Kit offers 360° coverage and has an impressive 800-lumen floodlight to light up your property and scare off intruders when motion is detected.

Speaking of detection, the Tapo C615F Kit comes with AI detection that tracks and recognises people, pets and vehicles, so it’ll only send you relevant and accurate alerts. The camera has 2K 3MP resolution and colour night vision so it captures video even in low light and dark conditions.

(Image credit: Tapo)

The brightness of the Tapo C615F Kit’s floodlight is powerful but it can also be customised so you don’t disturb your neighbours. The angle and brightness can be adjusted to light up specific areas, and it can be activated by motion or you can turn it on and off manually.

Another great feature of the Tapo C615F Kit is its solar panel. The Tapo Solar Panel sits atop the camera and can be adjusted to specific angles so it can power the Tapo C615F Kit for up to 140 days of battery life.

For storage, the Tapo C615F Kit comes with 512GB local storage or you can upgrade to Tapo Care for cloud storage. But as Tapo is one of the few brands that make security cameras that don’t require a subscription , the Tapo C615F Kit could come with no ongoing costs.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors