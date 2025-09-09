My favourite affordable smart home brand just dropped 7 new gadgets

QUICK SUMMARY Aqara has unveiled seven new products at IFA 2025, alongside upgrades to the Aqara Home platform and HomeGuardian cloud services. Highlights include the Doorbell Camera G400 with 2K head-to-toe coverage and AI detection, the Hub M200 with multi-protocol Matter, Thread, and Zigbee support, and the Radiator Thermostat W600 with longer battery life and wider compatibility. Pricing is still to be confirmed, but the launch signals a major expansion of Aqara’s smart home ecosystem.

IFA last week was a real treat for smart home fans like me. Philips Hue pulled off its biggest launch ever, Dyson unveiled a whole new batch of vacuums, and even one of my favourite budget-friendly brands stepped up with some impressive news too.

Well known for its best video doorbells, Aqara has introduced seven new products – its largest launch in some time – alongside major updates to the Aqara Home platform and its HomeGuardian cloud service.

Aqara Doorbell Camera G400 (Image credit: Aqara)

Leading the lineup is the Doorbell Camera G400, a wired device with IP65 weather resistance, PoE or low-voltage power options, and a 2K sensor offering full head-to-toe coverage. It supports both on-device detection for people and motion, as well as cloud AI features including face, package, vehicle and animal recognition.

The Hub M200 also makes its debut, serving as a multi-protocol solution that functions as a Matter Controller, Thread Border Router, Zigbee bridge, and 360° IR blaster. With support for Thread, Zigbee, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth and infrared, it’s designed to integrate not only Aqara products but also a wide range of Matter-enabled and IR-compatible devices into a single system.

The original Aqara Smart Radiator Thermostat E1 was launched back in 2022 (Image credit: Aqara)

Aqara has also introduced the next-gen Radiator Another addition is the Radiator Thermostat W600, which works with both Thread and Zigbee and can be paired with the Climate Sensor W100 for more precise room control. Compared with the previous model, it offers broader compatibility and an extended two-year battery life.

It's also expanding its H2 series of power devices for EU and UK markets. The range includes the Wall Outlet H2 UK with a built-in USB-C fast-charging port, the Power Plug H2 (EU and UK versions), and the Outdoor Plug H2 EU with IP44 weather resistance. Each supports Thread and Zigbee, is Matter-ready, and offers energy monitoring to enable automations based on consumption.

Pricing and availability for the new devices are yet to be confirmed, but the scale of this launch underlines Aqara’s commitment to growing its smart home ecosystem.