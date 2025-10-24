SwitchBot’s new smart home gadget isn’t what I expected – but I absolutely love it
Can you take a guess at what it is?
QUICK SUMMARY
SwitchBot has launched its new Candle Warmer Lamp, and it’s the world’s first smart candle warmer with a timer. It’s also Matter-compatible, features scheduling options and looks effortlessly stylish in any space.
Priced at £39.99/$39.99, it's available via SwitchBot's online store now.
SwitchBot is a brand best known for its clever smart home gadgets, ranging from some of the best robot vacuum cleaners to handy smart sensors and switches. However, amongst its latest launches, there’s one product I definitely wasn’t expecting... and I have to say, I really like it.
The smart home brand has just introduced its new Candle Warmer Lamp, which happens to be the world’s first smart candle warmer with a built-in timer. As you might guess, it warms candles to release their scent without the need for an open flame, which isn't a new thing in general. However, seeing a smart version from such an established tech brand is pretty exciting.
The SwitchBot Candle Warmer Lamp is priced at £39.99/$39.99 on the brand’s online store, though you can currently get 20% off by using the code BXBX20 at checkout.
Through the SwitchBot app or voice assistants, users can dim the brightness from 1% to 100%, adjust scent intensity, set on/off schedules, or even wake up to a favourite fragrance. It’s also Matter-compatible, meaning it works seamlessly with Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, Home Assistant, Homey and more.
The lamp itself suits most candle sizes and types, including soy-based and beeswax, and is built from durable metal to resist heat and breakage. Available in two minimalist colourways, it looks just as stylish as it is practical.
I personally think something like this is a brilliant way to blend smart design with home comfort – and with Christmas around the corner, it could make the perfect gift for any candle (or smart home) lover.
